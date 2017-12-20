Government has said that it is committed to meeting the tertiary educational needs of citizens, especially young people. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga said that this can only be achieved with the effective participation of public and private institutions of higher learning.

The Minister said this in a speech read on her behalf by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Godfrey Malama at the Citizens University 2nd Graduation Ceremony in Lusaka today.

The Minister emphasized that attaining a degree was not only for the purpose of getting formal employment but also for contributing to job creation through various entrepreneurial skills.

She added that Government was making headway in reducing levels of unemployment in the nation as evidenced by a number of development programs currently going on.

And speaking earlier, Citizens University Vice Chancellor Faustine Salamu commended Government for facilitating the growth of the country’s education sector through various policy interventions.

Dr. Salamu said his university would ensure that it provides training programs that are relevant to the country’s educational needs.

Over hundred students graduated in various disciplines ranging from Education, Occupational Health and Safety, Business Administration, Religious Studies, Banking and Finance among others.