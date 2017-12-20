Cross Border Malaria Initiative with funding from Isdell and Flowers Foundation has announced plans to scale up behavior change strategies in a bid to end Malaria along boarder areas of Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Angola.

Project Coordinator Monica Mvula says the recent training of Community Health Workers in Kalabo District of Western Province is testimony that the Foundation is dedicated to eradicating Malaria by suppressing the parasite through rapid testing and treatment.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Kalabo District Commissioner Fridah Luhila on Tuesday, Ms Mvula said early diagnosis prompts effective treatment of uncomplicated Malaria and therefore critical towards preventing transmission, severe disease and death.

And receiving the delegation, Mrs Luhila called for concerted efforts to counter mosquitoes saying the District is endemic to Malaria.

Mrs Luhila disclosed that 45,000 insecticide treated mosquito nets have been repatriated to all the 30 health facilities across the District in readiness for mass distribution.

She stated that the District’s water bodies provide a breeding site for mosquitoes and that Malaria is a major cause of morbidity among patients owing to transmission of infected bites.

Meanwhile, the District Commissioner thanked Cross Border Malaria Initiative for partnering with Ministry of Health and Anglican Diocese in training the 183 Community Health Workers drawn from all the 28 Health Centres across the District.

And District Medical Officer Kamwi Mundia asked Cross Border Malaria Initiative to consider venturing in household spraying against mosquitoes.