New Congress Party president Peter Chanda has advised UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to adhere to advice given to him by the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland and former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo to accept and forget about the 2016 elections.
Pastor Chanda says the two had confirmed that Mr. Hichilema had agreed in their presence to accept and forget about the 2016 polls.
He has told ZNBC News that it is however surprising to hear the UPND leader still insisting that he had won last year’s elections when he appeared on ZNBC’s’ Sunday Interview programme on Sunday.
Pastor Chanda has observed that Mr. Hichilema must realise that the courts of law cannot make a president and that it is only through an election that one can become Head of State.
He said Mr. Hichilema should instead focus and look forward to the 2021 elections and build his party to a level where the UPND will go for a convention and have intra party elections.
A useful *****… why should one deliberately choose to be dull and loose memory of theft which took place? This is pure RATS IN THE POT mentality!
Keen Follower,
Can you prove this theft? HH was asked to release the results of the UPND’s PVT results during the Sunday Interview and he failed to convincingly answer the question. If such empirical evidence exists, why not release it even here on LT so that all of us have the opportunity to evaluate is validity? What purpose does it serve to insult anyone who asks for proof of HH’s victory in last year’s elections?
The TRUTH OF MATTER is HH lost 2016 general elections, HE knows DEEP DOWN of HIS heart.HIS/UPND PVT up to NOW shows nothing OF HIS winning of previous elections.The problem is that HIS supporters are bitterly disappointed with the lose of 2016 presidential elections as well ,instead of ADVISING HIM about the the truth about the WHOLE point. Even in 2016 although, They privately meets ALL opposition political parties, as well as SOME CIVIL society movement engineered by HH , through FUNDING of ANGLO AMERICA still more losing is there potions. EVEN violence which they intended/ intending to cast rather in LUSAKA and C/BELT to bring about total CONFUSION and FRUSTRATIONS to both GRZ and voters, nothing will work. HH is forcing himself on presidency, with out following democratic tenancies,…
Keen Follower,
