New Congress Party president Peter Chanda has advised UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to adhere to advice given to him by the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland and former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo to accept and forget about the 2016 elections.

Pastor Chanda says the two had confirmed that Mr. Hichilema had agreed in their presence to accept and forget about the 2016 polls.

He has told ZNBC News that it is however surprising to hear the UPND leader still insisting that he had won last year’s elections when he appeared on ZNBC’s’ Sunday Interview programme on Sunday.

Pastor Chanda has observed that Mr. Hichilema must realise that the courts of law cannot make a president and that it is only through an election that one can become Head of State.

He said Mr. Hichilema should instead focus and look forward to the 2021 elections and build his party to a level where the UPND will go for a convention and have intra party elections.