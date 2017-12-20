he Katete Magistrate Court has fined a man of Luangwa Section of Chieftainess Kawaza ’ s Chiefdom of Katete District K500 for unlawful possession of hyena body parts which included a reproductive organ.

Kelvin Zulu aged 23 years old was fined for unlawful possession of government trophy contrary to section 97 Subsection 1 and 136 of the Wild Life Act No. 14 of 2015 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on December 12 2017, Mr Zulu had in his possession one Hyena ear and its reproductive organ (penis) without a certificate of ownership issued by the director of National Wild Life as required by law.

The said Hyena was found dead of which Mr Zulu cut the male reproductive organ and ear from it.

In passing the judgement, Magistrate Mary Musongole fined Mr Zulu K500 to be paid within two weeks failure to which six months imprisonment.

“You being a first offender, the requirements of the law are a fine and in default six month imprisonment with hard labour. But you should also know that this article is different from the one that governs protected wild life, it has no fine and has a requirement of seven years imprisonment with hard labour,” she said.

Magistrate Musongole said it was important that people were made aware that everything nowadays had a law attached to it.

Meanwhile, the court also sentenced a 31 year old male farmer of Ibex Compound of Katete District to nine months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing four bags of D-compound fertilizer from a motor vehicle valued at K1, 060.

The offence is contrary to section 272 and 276 (c) of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Facts of the matter are that on December 4, 2017 Dickson Phiri a farmer stole 4 by 50Kg bags of fertilizer from a motor vehicle Volvo Truck registration number AAA 4396 a property of Mr Joseph Mukwaila.

From the four bags stolen only three were recovered.