Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says the decision by the Zambia Police to rescind the move to recruit Chinese police reserves is a victory for Zambians against tyranny and arrogance
Mr Hichilema said in a statement that he would like to wholeheartedly thank the people of Zambia for the vigilance and unity demonstrated during the attempt to appoint Chinese nationals into the Zambia Police Service, a key pillar of the nation’s security.
He said Zambians have demonstrated the old spirit that they can unite as a country and stand up against that which runs against reason.
“By standing together in unity as one people regardless of our political affiliations, we have shown the power of the populace. We can and will shape our destiny against those who make policy contrary to our national interest, and continue to pressure policy makers to act responsibly,” Mr Hichilema said.
He added, “So far, almost all key state institutions, properties, government contracts and other assets are being given to foreign nationals, when the majority of our people have limited opportunities. While we do not discriminate against anyone and encourage investment, we believe this should primarily benefit local people.”
“For us, we are sincere when we say we want a culture where foreign nationals can come and partner with our people in key sectors, as a way to empower our citizens and encourage technological advancement and the transfer of skills. Once more thank you fellow citizens for your vigilance,” Mr Hichilema said.
Can you imagine Kapyongo’s Chinese police tear-gasing and arresting HH at his New Kasama house.
Dont just praise Zambians when it suites you. And you Hikainde Hichilema, would you support another more suitable Presidential candidate for Zambia in 2021 for the good of the country. Because Zambia is now divided because of you, Hikainde Hichilema and Edgar Lungu, both of you are not ideal for bringing the country together so that we start making real progress in a spirit of National harmony.
As usual ba hh trying to gain political mileage. Sorry ba hh, we argued for our country and NOT for you. And the listening government listened.
If it was you with your arrogance and inability to accept outcomes, you would have told us to go to hell, or to the Concourt. And then you would reject the verdict of the Concourt. Ti muzibani ba boss.
Becoming head of updn on the basis of your tribe is just as nad as having foreigners as police reserves. Ba hh you have bigger problems. We have stood against chinese police reserves and we have stood against tribal political heads. Listen to BOTH and don’t be selective. Anyway for your double standards we shall deal you yet another defeat in 2021 and confine to Dundumwezi state house.