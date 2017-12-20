Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says the decision by the Zambia Police to rescind the move to recruit Chinese police reserves is a victory for Zambians against tyranny and arrogance

Mr Hichilema said in a statement that he would like to wholeheartedly thank the people of Zambia for the vigilance and unity demonstrated during the attempt to appoint Chinese nationals into the Zambia Police Service, a key pillar of the nation’s security.

He said Zambians have demonstrated the old spirit that they can unite as a country and stand up against that which runs against reason.

“By standing together in unity as one people regardless of our political affiliations, we have shown the power of the populace. We can and will shape our destiny against those who make policy contrary to our national interest, and continue to pressure policy makers to act responsibly,” Mr Hichilema said.

He added, “So far, almost all key state institutions, properties, government contracts and other assets are being given to foreign nationals, when the majority of our people have limited opportunities. While we do not discriminate against anyone and encourage investment, we believe this should primarily benefit local people.”

“For us, we are sincere when we say we want a culture where foreign nationals can come and partner with our people in key sectors, as a way to empower our citizens and encourage technological advancement and the transfer of skills. Once more thank you fellow citizens for your vigilance,” Mr Hichilema said.