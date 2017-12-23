Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that he didn’t want to lower himself to the what he called the childish politics of Chishimba Kambwili because he was above that and accused Mr Kambwili of suffering from acute inferiority complex.
Mr Kampyongo said Mr Kambwili was repelled by the party because he decided to follow Dr Guy Scott who was holding temporal instruments of power following the death of President Michael Chilufya Sata and he only came back after being defeated by former Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa during the convention.
In an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr Kampyongo said Mr Kambwili was suffering from “acute inferiority complex and he has failed to accept his dismissal and had become a roaring lion in the wilderness.
Mr Kampyongo said it was sad that the law maker has continued to make derogatory remarks against the Head of State and the entire Patriotic Front members.
Mr Kampyongo advised Mr Kambwili to check his mental ability because his continuous attacks on innocent people was worrying and questionable.
Mr Kampyongo said it was foolish for the expelled Roan Member of Parliament to now start fighting youths and dragging them to court.
He said Patriotic Front youths were more reasonable than him because they were not ready to involve themselves in politics of insults and quarreling.
He said he will not allow to continue bring anarchy in the party, therefore he should behave in a mature manner as someone inspiring to be a leader.
“He wants evlen go and attack my family, at least I am much better than him because I can account for my family than he wants to be a leader and claims to be rich when he can’t feed his family and I wish he could do the same because his family was economic migrates,” said Mr Kampyongo.
Mr Kampyongo said President Lungu does not owe him anything and he should stop pointing and accusing people of corruption when in fact he was among the corrupt people.
He said President Lungu will not engage himself in petty politics because he had a five year mandate with the people of Zambia which is bringing development.
“You may recall that Mr Chishimba Kambwili was our National Youth Chairman during President Sata’s tenure, but he abandoned the youths because he went with the Guy Scott,” claimed Mr Kampyongo.
If you dont want to lower yourself JUST KEEP THE F–K QUIET!
Kambwili is better than Kampyongo.
What a nightmare name. My other half is Nicholas Gray. Easy they come. Or Nick.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
This Kampyongo boy has no respect for big people like CK. I was a money seller in Katondo street and he now thinks he has arrived to the promised land. Such chaps should just be ignored. Kampyong is naive to even talk about Guy Scott who’s seen it all. Guy Scott has seen Swine flu episodes (in Chiluba’s govt), he has weathered Muzungu wopusa utterances, Sata told him that he would have been a scumbag if he was not white, he was denied acting as President by his best friend, MCS but bounced back to act as President when MCS died and did very well. Kampyongu just let this Guy go Scott free, Your are a genuine jerk. Scott is one of us!
Stick it to Kambwili..he broke into Luanshya Police Station
Kampyongo explain how Chinese came to be police commissioners.
This can be simple than explaining how $42million tender was signed when Kapyongo was minister of local government.
This swindling can only be found in Katondo street.
Yes Lungu Chaima has a stolen Mandate which will end him up in Chimobokaila Prison where he sent his friend. HH and Jonathan are no different from each other. Kampyongo will scamper in a way never seen before. The chap is silly!
If this serious allegation of theft had happened in a normal country this moronic minister would have been suspended pending investigations. But Zambia, being an idiocratic society, responses like the one spewed by the punk minister is normal.
I remember the then Weekly Post head line screaming ‘Don’t let that Guy go Scot Free ‘ this was when Guy Scott slaughtered his pigs and compensated himself when he was Minister of Agriculture after an outbreak of swine fever. Today he is a hero to some people. How ironic?
This is just trying to wave off the attention of the Chinese case. A normal minister would have addressed that issue and update the people of Zambia, what led to appointing those Chinese and what are the implication moving forward.
Now instead he prefers to attach Kambwili who is an easy target now. Why is he bringing Guy Scott?
Well Kampongo, you can’t go any lower than you & PF are already.
The next lower level for you all is jail Kampongo
The guilty are always afraid and you sir, are guilty. Your time will come. We, Zambians, are a patient lot.
There are clear accusations bwana minister.Did you get an FAW Truck from Grandview who were awarded the rediculus tender to supply fire engines.The registration no engine and chassis no have been supplied by the person you are calling childish. He has also told us the name of your brother in whose name the trucks were registered.If this is the way you will be responding to accusations you will end up in jail.Just answer the question or ifr you are guilty dont come out waffling like this instead shut up.
He can respond like that as he knows that Zambians are docile and his Boss wouldn’t sack him for this as he is a tool for corruption!!
Headline News
CHI CHULA KU BWENDO
Kampyongo is more childish than Kambwili. Answer corruption querries Kampyongo don’t use excuses.
Bwana just answer the fire tender saga. Yes you are able to keep your family from stolen money from poor Zambians. Captured by Kokani Doko
Bitongwani bya mikubilu bya pulukutana masapoThese Katangese chimpanzees are all vicious apes with neither a soul or culture, they stink.
Leaders don’t fall from trees but are born!
And the Guy Scott references are inconsequential. In fact Scott was right about the character of certain individuals.
So your plot is to hound out all those who expressed interest in ascending to the top leadership of PF.
You had it by show of hands and misguided belief… The chiselema and mungulu style that Sata had chosen Lungu… We were all there and witnessed the drama.
Citizen
CK is sueing people calling him corrupt, HH is sueing people calling him a free masion, that is character assassination…your lungu and kapoyongo are big theives afraid to sue anyone calling them theives incase more is revealed
You and lungu are theives…….even those fires that were rocking the country , you were responsible……
That’s what Kampyongo is talking about, you sound exactly like Kambwili-both of you are like the fish in a lucky star can, tamwakwata imitwe…kwekwekwekwekwe…
Citizen
CK is sueing people calling him corrupt, HH is sueing people calling him a free masion, that is character assassination…your lungu and kapoyongo are big theives afraid to sue anyone calling them theives incase more is revealed
And who are you anyway?????????
Silly former Katondo Street Currency Dealer ..why are you calling BUFFOON CK’s family economic migrates? Whose being petty?
When younger men start calling you deranged, laugh at you, pointing fingers at you, that’s what we call kusila!! Kampyongo and the other junior members have lost respect for Kamvwili. If Kambwili was genuine, he would have resigned from the “corrupt” PF like Levy did and today everyone would respect him. But he gets fired, rushes to court to block the expulsion, and starts blowing too much hot air, starts getting slapped and insulted by young men…mwasila a Kambwili….
Citizen
Can you tell us how a country needing IMF assistance can sanction $288k for anvambulance when one of equal measure can be got for 52k ??
I note you were conspicuously absent ,taking cover away from the story of the Swedish embassy donating ambulances that cost 52k ?
Just next week it will be 2018 ..you will remain with 2years in office /power.2021 will be around the corner to settle accounts with the Zambia people..start preparing to tell them how you proccured 42 fire engines @$1million dollars?,[email protected]$288 000 dollars each when swedish just bought them at $52,000 each and donated to the ministry of healthy?Road contruction expenditure will be another big popcorn to digest.
Kampyongo and your crew are all criminals. You guys are openly looting this country. This is the most corrupt government ever in the political history of this country.
You have no shame. You are just helping yourselves to public funds and donor funds. Muzamangiwa . You are a bunch of political jokers who have no direction .
Look who is talking, Kampyongo, yaba!! How did this empty tin become a Minister. Are we shot of people honestly?
You are right Hon Kampyongo. In fact, Hon Kambwili is very low on the list of possible future presidents of zambia after edgar’s last term expires in 2026. Something like 150 well beyond even our very own hh at 126th position.
Of Kambwili’s 5 senses, 3 are in his mouth while 2 are in his genitals
Kapoyongo has all his senses up his backside
The way I look at Mr Kambwili is like looking at the nakedness of a child and ignore.
Well Kampongo, you can’t go any lower than you & PF are already.
The next lower level for you all is jail Kampongo
It is true Kambwili has a serious inferiority complex. He claims that he was awarded an honorary doctorate by California University in the US. Ask any American educated blogger; he will tell you categorically that there is no such thing as California University in the US. The only universities in California are those that belong to either to the California State University or the University of California System. My own investigations have established beyond all reasonable doubt that Kambwili didn’t obtain his so-called honorary doctorate from any of these university systems. So why should he insist on being addressed as Dr.Kambwili if not because of an acute inferiority complex?