Government says it has increased the equalization funds for the Local Authorities countrywide from 887 Million Kwacha to over One Billion Kwacha next year.

Local Government Permanent Secretary (PS) Amos Malupenga said this during the National Budget hearing for the local authorities in North-Western, Luapula and Copperbelt Provinces held at Mwanza Estates in Kalulushi.

The PS said it is important for the local authorities to meet and plan prudently for the utilization of funds to match the resources.

He said all local authorities budgets, needed to be approved and aligned to the National Budget as approved by Parliament and in line with the 7th National Development Plan.

And speaking earlier during a presentation, Kawambwa Council Deputy Council Treasurer Oblly Banda said the 2018 budget for their council was 18, 288, 653 compared to this year’s budget which was 15, 109, 331.

Mr. Banda said there was an increase in the budget because the new valuation role which had been updated captured 1071 properties compared to the old valuation role that captured 146 properties.

He also noted that their finance department was fully fledged hence, the improvement in the performance of revenue.

Mr. Banda disclosed that his council was owing 4.5 Million Kwacha both in domestic creditors and staff creditors.