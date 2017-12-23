Congolese striker Heritier Nkonko has announced that he is leaving Zanaco after a six-month spell at the club.

Nkonko scored six goals after joining Zanaco from Lubumbashi Sports earlier in July.

“My six months short contract has ended. And it has not been renewed so I am now a free agent. I just want to go back to Congo and look at the way forward,” Nkonko said.

He hit the headlines in October after scoring a hat-trick to help Zanaco come from behind to beat City of Lusaka 4-1 in a Super Division match.

“Zanaco for me is already a family and I was happy to play here. We finished second and that wasn’t bad for Zanaco. The league was very tough,” he said.

But Zanaco media officer Allan Matiya say the club is yet to decide Nkonko’s fate at Sunset.

“The coach is yet to decide which players he wants for the new season,” Matiya said.