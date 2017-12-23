ALLEGATIONS by former National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) vice-president Gabriel Muyinda that Olympic Youth Development Center (OYDC) OYDC has declined in terms of infrastructure, administration and activities are false and malicious, says the centre director Clement Chileshe.

Chileshe confirmed that the centre was going through a lot of challenges but was in perfect shape to continue contributing to the development of talented sports men and women who relied on the centre for their development.

“We are very disappointed with the allegations made by former NOCZ vice president who was also a board member of the OYDC and he was aware of the challenges faced by the centre; therefore it is disheartening for us to have a member misinforming the public about this facility (OYDC),

“We have a number of challenges which include cash flow which have led to shortage of power man here at OYDC but despite that, the facility is always well maintained and will continue to be used by deferent national team for the development of deferent sports men and women,” Chileshe said.

Chileshe reaffirmed OYDC management’s commitment to raising about K11000000 next year for the maintenance of the centre which is affected with vandalism cases due to its location.He disclosed that plans were underway to construct separate dormitories that will be used by teams that rely on the facility for camping.

Chileshe called on Muyinda and his camp to be professional and learn to handle issues in a respectful manner for the love and development of sports in Zambia. “We will continue to work hard and we will not be discouraged by negative statements by some members. My only appeal to people tarnishing the image of this facility is that let them swallow their pain for losing their elections for the love and development of sports in Zambia. Let them not destroy the image of this facility,” Chileshe said.

On Tuesday last week, Muyinda held a press conference where he called for an audit of the OYDC.

Muyinda alleged that computers and televisions went missing and have not been accounted for with OYDC Staff being hired and fired and going without pay for months.

However speaking during a press briefing yesterday in Lusaka, Chileshe said that the allegations by Muyinda were false as there were no mismanagement at the centre.