A Kabwe based Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has called for the disbanding of the Judicial Complaints Commission.

Mr. Ngulube says the current Commission should instead be replaced with one which will be chaired by the Chief Justice.

He says the status quo where lawyers preside over the affairs of judges is not good as they do not understand the challenges that judges face during work.

Mr. Ngulube has told ZNBC news that many people have complained about the way the current commission is handling the complaints from the public hence the need to reform it.

He says the Commission has also been accused of overstepping its boundaries when dealing with issues before it.