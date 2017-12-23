A Kabwe based Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has called for the disbanding of the Judicial Complaints Commission.
Mr. Ngulube says the current Commission should instead be replaced with one which will be chaired by the Chief Justice.
He says the status quo where lawyers preside over the affairs of judges is not good as they do not understand the challenges that judges face during work.
Mr. Ngulube has told ZNBC news that many people have complained about the way the current commission is handling the complaints from the public hence the need to reform it.
He says the Commission has also been accused of overstepping its boundaries when dealing with issues before it.
Is this a guy who can be President sure? Meno meno is better. Tutwa stop causing problems in PF, you are not Presidential material, Umutwe ukusompa!
PF have issues with LAZ now it is JCC. Any position that is not favourable to PF attracts calls for disbandment of the organisation! Democracy in dununa reverse for sure.
I believe the honourable chief Justice is under PF capture and would be ineffective. The current status quo seem to be working well