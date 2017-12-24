Chieftainess Litunga La Mboela of the Lozi people in Nalolo district of Western Province has appealed to government to consider rehabilitating her royal palace which is in a deplorable state.

Chieftaines Mbuyu Imwiko said her palace which was built in 1897 has never had any refurbishment and is currently posing danger to her family.

The Chieftainess made the appeal during the coronation ceremony held at Nalolo Royal village South of the Zambezi banks.

The traditional ruler said the palace has weakened and with the heavy rains being experienced in the area the palace might collapse.

Meanwhile, Chieftaines Imwiko said her tradition royal court was closely working with KWATU, a non-governmental organization(NGO) in insuring that gender based violence (GBV) and child marriages were contained in the area.

She said as a champion against GBV and child marriages in the district, she will ensure that offenders are punished in accordance with the law.

And Provincial Permanent Secretary, Mwangala Liomba assured the traditional leader that government will ensure that her winter capital palace is rehabilitated.

Mr. Liomba said government will continue to work closely with the traditional leadership in the region in order to foster development.

He noted that chiefs are custodians of peace and tranquility in the nation hence government’s resolve to promote their welfare so that they continue to play their role in national development.

Mr. Liomba added that government will endeavor to support traditional ceremonies so that they can continue to serve as a channel for passing on traditions and norms to the younger generation.