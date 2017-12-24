Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has demanded that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kamyongo be fired for allegedly facilitating the awarding of a tender to supply 42 fire trucks to GrandView International.
At the time of the contract awarding, Mr Kampyongo served as Local Government Minister, the Ministry that awarded the tender to supply the 42 fire trucks to local councils.
Mr Kambwili said the time has come for President Lungu to show Zambians that indeed he hates corruption and he has he has political will to fight corruption.
He said Mr Kampyongo must be fired for allegedly robbing poor Zambians with his friends, failure to which will show Zambians that indeed President Lungu is a part of the fire tender scandal.
Mr Kambwili alleged that Grandview bought a FAW truck for Mr. Kampyongo’s brother Andrew Kampyongo.
“The truck is registered in Mr Andrew Kampyongo’s name and the truck was bought by a cheque signed by Grandview proprietor Bokani Soko. President Lungu you wanted more evidence of this daylight robbery. It does not take a genius to know that this truck was bought for Stephen Kampyongo and in a pathetic attempt to disguise the bribery he registered the truck in his brothers name,” Mr Kambwili said.
Waiting for a response from Amos Chanda.
Edgar went to inspect cholera areas, but not on $42 million. Those shanties need just $1million for clean up.
It will be interesting to see if Andrew Kapyongo will implicate any of Edgar’s family.
That $42 millions is worse than cholera.
I disagree with Kambwili, I think the Fire tenders is blown out of proportion here
Most Zambians are HAPPY we have those fire engines.
Its only people on social media like here on LT who don’t vote, have no life, are less educated and quiet frankly are nonentities.
The Government is FINE and kambwili has lost it here
You can see that some monkeys taken from the Bush are always monkeys no matter what education they have….
BIG MOUTH CK
Name calling but inactive CK, he is now boring me with his empty talk, yak!
Anyways, Happy Chrismas.
Anyways, Happy Chrismas.
Anti Corruption please arrest those ****** you have been given details here
Get Lost, there no evidence at all
Lungu is part of this corruption.
Not at all, he is NOT
Why then is he tolerating rampant abuse of public funds ……?
So you with your PHD sees nothing wrong with a country seeking IMF bailouts , that needs to borrow to contain cholera spending $1 million for an ambulance that costs 280k, 42 times ??
Corruption only exists in Kambwili’s rotten head.this song (corruption) from Kambwili is now very boring!!
I agree with Mushota,many Zambians have already moved on from the fire engine issue.find another issue ba Kambwili and your fellow dull opposition followers.TOO MUCH OF ANYTHING IS BAD!!Singing about corruption daily makes Kambwili look fo0lish in the eyes of many Zambians.anybody who disagrees with Kambwili is called names!!!Hon.Kampyongo is called names here because he is in bad terms with Kambwili.so many people dont see the difference between Tayali and Kambwili!!
BOTH ARE EMPTY TINS WITH NOTHING TO OFFER!!look at how wise Mr.Peter Sinkamba is?those are real politicians with a vision for Zambia unlike bo Kainde,Kambwili,Tayali,etc!!
@Njimbu. Ba Njimbu don’t disappoint us. Allow CK to religiously proceed with the theme of corruption. Corruption is worse than Cholera. Please God in you we trust, when are you going to give us another Levy Mwanawasa?
And you Dr Kambwili when are you finishing Chingola Solwezi road? And Ndola Luanshya rail slippers where are they? And the Luanshya Golf club land? Mulekwatako insoni bane!!!!!!!
Kamwili has said let ACC arrest him for that if he is guilty ?????
Obviously the PF koswe rats don’t see anything wrong with the looting and stealing going……we have people dying from cholera, students unable to eat and many student can’t go to school for luck of funds and you have the koswe rats saying spending 42 million dollars on things the would cost 15 million is boring ???
Bro Kambwili, its nor now3 months, we are still waiting for evidence around Amos Chanda and his”mansions” as you promised.
President has been quiet over CK this and that evidence maybe there is some truth in his rhetorics. Lets wait and see.
Guys acc does not investigate cases in 24hrs no and its not only about ck but many other cases so for ck his days are numbered ,thats why ck has tried by all means to justify himself so that wen his time comes pipo will say awe balemukonkafye no,let him stay calm ,ck he is really childish and we have contributed to this politicians stupidity ,if at all wat we would have done is to demand to know why he was fired ,which we hear build com he has a hand in the chingola road doing shad works and other things by the way even ba sata by now he would have done the same ,looking at the way he was transfered in ministries from top to sports
You right nb. Ba Kambwili baza gwila. He knows what he has done.
Lungu and his cohorts, the likes of Kampyongo ate all thieves. They are shameless crooks.
Go to the Police and open the docket then have Kampyongo arrested. Report him to ACC present evidence and have him arrested. What are you doing with the evidence you have? ?