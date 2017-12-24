Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has demanded that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kamyongo be fired for allegedly facilitating the awarding of a tender to supply 42 fire trucks to GrandView International.

At the time of the contract awarding, Mr Kampyongo served as Local Government Minister, the Ministry that awarded the tender to supply the 42 fire trucks to local councils.

Mr Kambwili said the time has come for President Lungu to show Zambians that indeed he hates corruption and he has he has political will to fight corruption.

He said Mr Kampyongo must be fired for allegedly robbing poor Zambians with his friends, failure to which will show Zambians that indeed President Lungu is a part of the fire tender scandal.

Mr Kambwili alleged that Grandview bought a FAW truck for Mr. Kampyongo’s brother Andrew Kampyongo.

“The truck is registered in Mr Andrew Kampyongo’s name and the truck was bought by a cheque signed by Grandview proprietor Bokani Soko. President Lungu you wanted more evidence of this daylight robbery. It does not take a genius to know that this truck was bought for Stephen Kampyongo and in a pathetic attempt to disguise the bribery he registered the truck in his brothers name,” Mr Kambwili said.