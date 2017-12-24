Presidential Affairs Minister pays tribute to Felix Mutati’s late father

Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe consoles Finance Minister Felix Mutati at the funeral of his father (Mr. Mutati senior) at Mukupa Kaoma village in Lunte district yesterday. Looking on is Northern minister Brian Mundubile (centre) and Lunte MP Mutotwe Kafwaya. The Late Mutati (Snr), aged 90, has been put to rest--Picture by Mary Bwembya (ZANIS).
Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe has urged Zambians to instill christian values in their families in order to build a morally upright nation.

Mr. Sikazwe said good morals are vital to raising responsible citizens who can contribute positively to national development.

He said upholding biblical teachings such as humility, love and unity in the country should start at family level.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Sikazwe said this during the burial of Mr. Mark James Mutati the father to Minister of Finance Felix Mutati at Mukupa Kaoma village in Lunte District yesterday.

Mr. Sikazwe noted that the late Mr. Mutati senior has left a legacy that will live on for many years to come.

He said the late Mr. Mutati did not only inculcate good morals in his family but also provided leadership and wise counsel to many people in society.

And speaking at the same function, a family representative, Obano Mutati said his late father was a God fearing man who lived a selfless life.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile said the late Mr. Mutati will be remembered for his humility in life.

Hundreds of mourners among them Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials, parliamentarians, PF officials and members of the opposition political parties attended the burial of Mr. Mutati senior.

Mr. Mutati 90, died on 19th December, 2017 after an illness.

He is survived by 11 children, 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and his Northern counterpart Minister Brian Mundubile laying wreaths at the burial site for Mr. Mark James Mutati who died after an illness in Luanshya and was put to rest at Mukupa Kaoma village in Lunte District yesterday. Picture by Mary Bwembya (ZANIS)
Finance Minister Felix Mutati leads other siblings and their spouses in laying wreaths at the burial site for his father (Mark James Mutati) in Lunte district who was put to rest yesterday.- Picture by Mary Bwembya (ZANIS).
Pole bearers are carrying a casket of the late Mr. Mark James Mutati aged 90 who died after an illness in Luanshya on the Copperbelt. Mr. Mutati (Snr) who is survived by 11 children, 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren has been put to rest at Mukupa Kaoma village in Lunte district.
Finance Minister Felix Mutati at the burial site for his father (Mark James Mutati) in Lunte district who died after an illness in Luanshya. The late has since been put to rest today.-picture by Mary Bwembya (ZANIS).
Fr. Ives Mwamba presiding over mass for the late Mark James Mutati 90 father to Finance Minister Felix Mutati in Lunte district who died after an illness in Luanshya. The Late has since been put to rest.-picture by Mary Bwembya (ZANIS).
Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and his Northern counterpart Minister Brian Mundubile paying their last respects to the late Mr. Mark James Mutati in Lunte district who died after an illness in Luanshya. Picture by Mary Bwembya (ZANIS).
  1. Chapter closed for one blessed nonagenarian. @11 children, 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He ran his race. R.I.E.P. Shikulu bantu!

    • He was 90, in simple English – he was old

      RIP but stop with the nonsensical tears all over the place.

      My father was a mere 60 when he passed on.

      Celebrate his life not showing faces like you seen a ghost

      Thanks

      BB2014,2016

    • Mushota, sorry your father left at 60 years, before retirement age. Was he lazy? How of you, just you alone as a child.
      Please guys work-out, make love, bare more than 10 children, eat healthy, enjoy life. Minimum dying age should be 80. Not mere 60 years, leaving children with no morals.

  3. Could that unfinished house be the home of the late old man? I wouldn’t be surprised to be told that Mutati was waiting for the IMF loan to finish it up!

  4. What is all that nonsense of designer sunglasses by silly spouses. Mourn with dignity. This was not a fashion parade. We know you are chewing but don’t shove it in our faces!!

