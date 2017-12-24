Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe has urged Zambians to instill christian values in their families in order to build a morally upright nation.

Mr. Sikazwe said good morals are vital to raising responsible citizens who can contribute positively to national development.

He said upholding biblical teachings such as humility, love and unity in the country should start at family level.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Sikazwe said this during the burial of Mr. Mark James Mutati the father to Minister of Finance Felix Mutati at Mukupa Kaoma village in Lunte District yesterday.

Mr. Sikazwe noted that the late Mr. Mutati senior has left a legacy that will live on for many years to come.

He said the late Mr. Mutati did not only inculcate good morals in his family but also provided leadership and wise counsel to many people in society.

And speaking at the same function, a family representative, Obano Mutati said his late father was a God fearing man who lived a selfless life.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile said the late Mr. Mutati will be remembered for his humility in life.

Hundreds of mourners among them Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials, parliamentarians, PF officials and members of the opposition political parties attended the burial of Mr. Mutati senior.

Mr. Mutati 90, died on 19th December, 2017 after an illness.

He is survived by 11 children, 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.