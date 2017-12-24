Provided the person who is appointed to the position of Secretary to the Treasury is incompetent, recurrent wasteful public expenditure is here to stay, says Green Party President Peter Sinkamba.

Commenting on the proposed amendment to the Public Finance Act, Sinkamba said no law is good if those delegated with power to enforce it are incompetent to enforce it.

He said even if the Act is amended, provided salient provisions to deter wasteful practices and losses are not enforced, civil servants will continue stealing and wasting pubic moneys.

“At the moment, the law is sufficient to deal with thieving public officers. The problem is enforcement. Officers delegated by law to enforce discipline are incompetent to do so.

“Take for instance Section 30 of the Public Finance Act of 2004. This law vests power in the Secretary to the Treasury to control all collection of public revenue that is due to Government. The truth is that budget deficits are recurrent because the ST is too incompetent to enforce this provision. Also this law vests all power in the ST to ensure there is no wasteful or unnecessary expenditure of public moneys. However, the reality is that losses and wastes are recurrent.

“In essence, failure to meet revenue targets is an issue of the ST being incompetent. Wasteful and unnecessary expenditure implied the ST is incompetent,” Sinkamba said.

“You see, the ST is mandated to initiate disciplinary action against erring officers. It is the responsibility of the ST to ensure that all those implicated in loss, wasteful or unnecessary expenditure of public moneys in ministries and Government departments are reported to the Secretary to Cabinet for discipline.

“There is no way the Secretary to the Cabinet can take disciplinary action against erring officers with a recommendation of the ST. So failure to recover all moneys from persons who were cited by the Auditor General in the report for 2016 is the problem of ST. Failure to discipline them is also the problem of the ST. He is supposed to initiate disciplinary measures. He has not done so. This is almost three months gone after release of the Report by the Auditor General. If this is not proof of incompetence, then what is it?” Sinkamba asked.

On Minister of Finance Felix Mutati who says Government is working on the draft bill to strengthen the Public Finance Act, Sinkamba argued that such position is ridiculous.

“It is ridiculous to claim recurrent losses and wasteful expenditure is because of inadequate law. In its current form, the law is more than adequate. The trouble is incompetence in the treasury. The chief controlling officer who happens to be the Secretary to the Treasury is simply some incompetent fellow. He is fully responsible for the indiscipline, recurrent losses and waste of public moneys, not the law.

“Perhaps, the Public Accounts Committee needs to recommend removal of ST. I think it is high time that honorable Howard Kunda and his committee recommended the removal of the ST for incompetence. I think it is only such action that can save public moneys.

“As the old adage says, fish starts rotting from the head. If the other parts of the fish start rotting then the head is worse off. So when checking for the rottenness of fish, you start from the head and not the tail. And for the civil service, the starting point to check rottenness is the ST, and that must be the starting for deterrent action,” Sinkamba said.