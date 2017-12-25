

Kabwe Municipal Council has offered over 12 hectares of land to the Ministry of local government for the construction of an ultra-modern fire fighting training school.

Kabwe Municipal Council Mayor, Prince Chileshe said the council has given the Ministry of Local Government and Housing 12.5 hectares of land in Kafulamase area for the undertaking.

ZANIS reports that the Mayor said this when he officiated at the graduation of 52 in-service fire fighters drawn from across the country at the Zambia National Fire Service Training School in Kabwe.

Mr. Chileshe said institutions of higher learning in Kabwe serve as a viable industry and employ a good number of the residents thereby contributing to the economic wellbeing of the town.

He stated that government places fire and rescue services on top of its agenda as this can be seen in the stimulation of the fire and rescue services policy.

The Mayor noted that fire and rescue services policy will lead to the formulation of the Fire and Rescue Services Act.

He pointed out that that hazardous situations through the production and handling of chemicals, products of industrial works, rail and road transportation accidents require skilled mitigation measures.