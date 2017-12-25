Zambia has witnessed a number of Christmas babies today.

Luanshya district has recorded 4 Christmas babies who were born in the mining town’s three major health institutions. The babies who were born between 05:40hrs and 08:40hrs were delivered from Luanshya Mine Hospital, Roan General Hospital and Thomson General Hospital respectively.

Luanshya Mayor, Nathan Chanda congratulated the parents of the Christmas babies, and urged them to take good care of their children. Mr. Chanda said Christmas babies were special as they were born on a special day.

The Mayor donated baby hampers to the mothers of the Charismas babies and other parents nursing their sick children at the three hospitals.

He further urged the district health administration to be including babies born from other health posts in the outskirts of Luanshya not only in the main hospitals because he was the father to all children born on this special day.

After making his ceremonial annual donations to the Christmas babies, the Mayor went to attend a Special Christmas Church Service at St Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Kawama Township, which is situated on the outskirts of Luanshya Town.

And in Ndola, Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) has recorded six Christmas babies. NTH Senior Superintendent, Alex Makupe said the hospital recorded six Christmas babies who include five girls and one boy. Dr. Makupe said this when Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga and the business community donated various items to mothers of the newly born babies.

Dr. Makupe commended the mayor and the business community for presenting the Christmas gifts to the newly born babies. He stated that the medical staff at the hospital is determined to render better services to the people adding that they are also encouraged by the support from the business community.

The Mayor commended the health personnel at the health institution for ensuring the safe delivery of the babies. Mr. Chisenga urged the business community in the city to render assistance to the hospital.

And in Mongu, Lewanika General Hospital in has recorded four Christmas babies born between 03:00hrs and 07:50hrs this morning. Acting Nurse in Charge, Clara Misikamwana disclosed that the hospital recorded the first female baby who was born at exactly 03:26 hours today and followed by a baby boy delivered at 06:10hrs.

Ms. Misikamwana said the other two babies who includ a boy and girl were born between 06:50hrs and 07:50 hours respectively. Presenting four baby hampers to the newly born babies, Mongu Mayor Kusiyo Akayambokwa thanked the hospital staff for ensuring that the Christmas babies were delivered successfully.

Mr. Akayambokwa who was accompanied by Council Town Clerk, Sheila Songolo encouraged the mothers of the four babies to raise them according to the biblical teachings.

He said it was part of the Council’s Corporate Social Responsibility to donate the Christmas gifts to each of the newly born babies at the hospital.

And receiving the baby hampers, Namatama Muleta who spoke on behalf of the other mothers thanked the local authority for the gifts.

And in Northern Province, Kasama General Hospital has today recorded 10 Christmas babies. The health institution has this year recorded one of the biggest numbers of Christmas babies from the recent past.

Kasama General Hospital Head of Clinical Care, Patrick Kalubi said the newly born babies include eight girls and two boys with the first child being born shortly after midnight.

Dr. Kalubi said all the expectant mothers had safe deliveries and were in good health.

Kasama Mayor Frederick Chisanga, who visited Kasama General Hospital in the company of two Ward Councilors Aaron Zimba and Peter Yuda has donated Christmas hampers to the newly born babies.

Mr. Chisanga has urged the new mothers to take care of their babies and ensure that they enjoy good health.

He further commended health personnel at the hospital for conducting safe deliveries and urged them to continue serving patients diligently.

Meanwhile, the new mothers have thanked the mayor and his entourage for the Christmas gifts given to all their babies.