The Mumbwa-Kasempa road has become inaccessible owing to heavy rainfall being experienced in the area.

Mumbwa Town Council Chairman, Gracious Hamatala expressed worry over the situation and led Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe to inspect potions of the road which have become impassable.

Mr. Hamatala said the road is an economic infrastructure to Mumbwa district.

He noted that the road leads to agricultural areas including Kitumina state prison, Zambia National Service (ZNS) camp, Mpusu,and chief Kaindu’s area which are all agricultural areas.

The Council Chairman said a lot of maize was still lying uncollected at the state prison while farming inputs may not be delivered to affected areas because of the damaged road.

And Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe described the situation as a disaster.

Mr. Kabwe has since summoned Road Development Agency (RDA) regional management to his office to chart the way forward towards making the road passable as soon as possible.

Mumbwa district has in the past few days experienced heavy rain which has caused a lot of damage to infrastructure in many parts.