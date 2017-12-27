Zambia on Wednesday switched their pre-2018 CHAN training base to Mongu on the same day FAZ announced some changes to the bench.

Team Manager Chris Chibuye has been axed together with equipment manager Gerald Sakala barely a year after they joined coach Wednesday Nyirenda’s backroom staff.

“Chris Chibuye has been dropped as team manager together with equipment manager Gerald Sakala,” FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo said.

Katongo said Zambia Under-20 team manager Hastings Ndovi takes Chibuye’s position while Goodson Mbozi returns as equipment manager to replace his successor.

Meanwhile, a 29-member Zambia team has left for a weeklong training camp in Monday after three weeks of preparations in Lusaka that started on December 11.

This will be Zambia’s final phase of their local camp before their tentative departure for the tournament in Morocco on January 6.

“The team has left for Mongu on Wednesday morning and will be there until l January 2.The coach feels that Mongu has the right environment for the team to blend and gel and focus on preparing for the CHAN,” Katongo said.

Also in the travelling party is the Zanaco duo of goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and midfielder Augustine Mulenga.

Both have been recently been linked with moves abroad that would have seen them ineligible to feature at CHAN.

Zambia are in Group B where they will face Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire and Namibia at the tournament Morocco will host from January 12 to February 4.

Chipolopolo will face Uganda in their opening Group B match on January 14.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Moses Mapulanga (Nkana FC), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco FC), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos FC), Kenny Mumba (Red Arrows)

DEFENDERS: Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Power Dynamos), John Mwengani (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Jimmy Nakena (Nchanga Rangers)

MIDFIELDERS: Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila (both Zesco United), Larry Bwalya, Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos), Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco), Mike Katiba, Jack Chirwa (both Green Buffaloes), Chanda Mushili (Lumwana Radiants)

STRIKERS: Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Alex Ng’onga, Martin Phiri (both Power Dynamos), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United), Lameck Banda (Nkwazi)