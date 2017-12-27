

Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavwuma Kalobo has appealed to mines minister to expedite the process of ensuring that the investor who was allocated the black mountain begins operating.

Mr Kalobo said this will ensure that the investor employs residents of Wusakile except for specialized jobs that need expert skills.

He noted that commencement of works by the investor will ensure that the 10 percent of the black mountain which has been given to the small scale miners is availed to the latter for them to begin operations too.

Speaking on YAR fm Radio programme dubbed ‘Social Chatter’ Mr Kalobo said youths in Wusakaile are suffering a lot as they do not have any source of income from the time government ordered them to stop mining from the black mountain.

Mr Kalobo also noted that the youths have also not been given guidance on how they are supposed to operate on the 10 per cent share that has been given to the Wusakile small scale miners.

He suggested that it would be better if the miners form cooperatives and work through those groupings.

But some residents complained that the black mountain only benefits illegal copper miners popularly known as Jerabos.

And when contacted, Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma said government is working on modalities to ensure that the investor moves on site early next year.

Mr Yaluma said government wants to ensure that the investors and the locals work in harmony where each party get their share and work within their jurisdictions.

‘It is important to ensure issues of security and safety for both the investor and the local small scale miners,’ Mr Yaluma said.

Early this year government ordered illegal small scale miners popularly known as Jerabos to stop mining from the black mountain and recently government struck deal with the owner of the black mountain where 10 per cent of the facility has been given to the small scale miners to resume mining activities.