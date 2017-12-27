2017 has seen a number of great music videos as the quality keeps getting better and better , and more Zambian videos are being shown on international tv stations such as Trace , Trace Africa , MTV Base , Channel O.

Below is the editors choice of the 10 top music videos of the year

10. Jay Rox – Beautiful smile

9. Pompi – Kapena

8. Tim ft Pompi – Heart beat

7.Dope G – Flowers

6. T-sean ft T Bwoy – Dont lead me on

5. T-low ft Mumba yachi – Because of you

4. Cleo Ice Queen – XO fever

3. Salma – Zambezi

2. Chanda Mbao – Who

1.Roberto ft Vanessa Mdee – Vitamin u

Do you agree with the list ? Let us know in the comments section.

BY KAPA187