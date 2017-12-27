2017 has seen a number of great music videos as the quality keeps getting better and better , and more Zambian videos are being shown on international tv stations such as Trace , Trace Africa , MTV Base , Channel O.
Below is the editors choice of the 10 top music videos of the year
10. Jay Rox – Beautiful smile
9. Pompi – Kapena
8. Tim ft Pompi – Heart beat
7.Dope G – Flowers
6. T-sean ft T Bwoy – Dont lead me on
5. T-low ft Mumba yachi – Because of you
4. Cleo Ice Queen – XO fever
3. Salma – Zambezi
2. Chanda Mbao – Who
1.Roberto ft Vanessa Mdee – Vitamin u
Do you agree with the list ? Let us know in the comments section.
BY KAPA187
Best videos for me this year 2017 are. Roberto ft Vanessa Mdee – Vitamin U and Salma’s – Zambezi. Ayashala ayo yambi lack creativity!
No Pilato?