MINISTER of Energy David Mabumba has denied allegations by former Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa that the power deficit the country experienced in 2015 was due to the inefficiencies at Zesco and ZRA.

Mr. Mabumba said the power deficit was attributed to climate change and cannot be blamed on Zesco and ZRA.

He noted that the water levels in both the Kariba Dam and Kafue hydro plants were below the required threshold, a situation which reduced generation and resulted in load shedding.

“I have an article that claims the power deficit we experienced in 2015 was due to the inefficiencies at Zesco and ZRA. The truth for those that still doubt is that the power deficit was attributed to climate change. The water levels in both the Kariba Dam and Kafue hydro plants were below the required threshold and that caused reduced generation and resulted in load shedding. The Parliamentary Committee on Energy at the time visited Kariba Dam to assess the water situation,” Mr. Mabumba said.

“Zesco and Government made a prudent decision to import emergency power at great cost which was sold at subsidised prices to cushion households and industry otherwise the economy would have collapsed without that bold intervention,” the minister said.

Mr. Mabumba stated that however, Government used the power deficit challenge to invest in the completion of Ndola Energy, Maamba and Itezhi Tezhi power plants which added a total of 525mw to the grid.

“Further, Government invested into a multimillion 750mw Kafue Lower hydro plant which is under construction. In addition, Musonda and Lusiwashi small hydro power stations are undergoing rehabilitation,

“We too have scaling solar and other wind projects under feasibility studies as part of Government agenda to diversify the energy mix. On 24th January 2018 I will be launching a pre bid meeting with KFW for 100 mw small-scale solar projects that will be constructed across the country with the support of the German government. I call upon Zambian entrepreneurs in the energy sector to participate in this tender,” Mr. Mabumba said.

He commended President Lungu’s transformative agenda in the energy sector, adding that the sector has grown under the PF government compared to the previous administrations.