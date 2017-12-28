MINISTER of Energy David Mabumba has denied allegations by former Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa that the power deficit the country experienced in 2015 was due to the inefficiencies at Zesco and ZRA.
Mr. Mabumba said the power deficit was attributed to climate change and cannot be blamed on Zesco and ZRA.
He noted that the water levels in both the Kariba Dam and Kafue hydro plants were below the required threshold, a situation which reduced generation and resulted in load shedding.
“I have an article that claims the power deficit we experienced in 2015 was due to the inefficiencies at Zesco and ZRA. The truth for those that still doubt is that the power deficit was attributed to climate change. The water levels in both the Kariba Dam and Kafue hydro plants were below the required threshold and that caused reduced generation and resulted in load shedding. The Parliamentary Committee on Energy at the time visited Kariba Dam to assess the water situation,” Mr. Mabumba said.
“Zesco and Government made a prudent decision to import emergency power at great cost which was sold at subsidised prices to cushion households and industry otherwise the economy would have collapsed without that bold intervention,” the minister said.
Mr. Mabumba stated that however, Government used the power deficit challenge to invest in the completion of Ndola Energy, Maamba and Itezhi Tezhi power plants which added a total of 525mw to the grid.
“Further, Government invested into a multimillion 750mw Kafue Lower hydro plant which is under construction. In addition, Musonda and Lusiwashi small hydro power stations are undergoing rehabilitation,
“We too have scaling solar and other wind projects under feasibility studies as part of Government agenda to diversify the energy mix. On 24th January 2018 I will be launching a pre bid meeting with KFW for 100 mw small-scale solar projects that will be constructed across the country with the support of the German government. I call upon Zambian entrepreneurs in the energy sector to participate in this tender,” Mr. Mabumba said.
He commended President Lungu’s transformative agenda in the energy sector, adding that the sector has grown under the PF government compared to the previous administrations.
You are defending something you don’t even understand. Mulusa did not dispute that the water levels were law. He said the engineers opened the gates and allowed the excess water out. It is believed that they did that because of the pressure on the cracking wall. You are a Minister you don’t seem to understand the basic argument. Defending something you don’t understand. You are quoting a news item. Why can’t you request for a full report before you defend something you don’t understand.
The truth is one of you is telling a lie…. was it the first time Zambia experienced a draught?
And this is the caliber of a “MINISTER” of Energy — David Mabumba!!!!!
What a clueless clown! What an A55HOLE! He really has NO IDEA about this issue. Malusa was absolutely RIGHT, the facts are there. It is the incompetence and ignorance of PF that has caused Zambias load shedding, pure and simple.
Now he is trying to blame GOD for the situation they themselves have caused!
The truth sets you free. He is a free man now.
All you bloggers above are passing comments on matters that you have no business commenting on apart from wanting to make political capital.
Why are you listening to Mulusa and Mabumba when you can read both the parliamentary report and the Zesco report for yourselves.
You should be ashamed of your ignorance that leads to lame opposition politics.
The entire Southern Africa had load shedding including SA.
This is in the SADC report on energy and is corroborated by SAPP(Southern Africa Power Pool)
So do your own research on issues because you look unattractive in the eyes of those who know better.
Stop lying….SA had a power deficite due in inadequate investments in their energy sector for years coupled with rapid urban growth……
someone above asked… ” is it the first time we experienced a draught ? ”
And what is the use of a dam is not to store water for use in times of draught ??
This is the mentality of upnd, they watch a lot of movies and think that they live in America.
@Davide & rule:fine let Lucky Mulusa eat the truth which set him free!!
The truth of the matter is the worst load shedding Zambia experienced in 2015 & 2016 was due to low water levels at kariba dam.we have senior friends who work at Zambezi river authority and confirmed this fact.So Lucky Mulusa only has himself to blame as he was excited for nothing!!
NO MATTER HOW YOU WILL TALK HERE,MULUSA WONT GET BACK HIS JOB.ITS GONE FOREVER UNDER PF GOVNT!!!THIS IS NOW WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE SAME AS HH’S PETITION!!!
True, the (spill?) gates were opened to reduce the pressure on the dam wall which had developed cracks. This means the water level could have been much higher than was experienced.
The demand for electrical power increased sharply in the late 90’s due to increased mining activity resulting from the opening up of new mines. This was anticipated and the govt then could have planned for this through the expansion of ZESCO.
I have been made to understand that when ZESCO mgt tried to engage govt (ZESCO is quasi-govt) on the vision of growing the company, the idea was brushed off by govt.
There could be some inefficiencies in ZESCO but this could not be the primary cause of load shedding. In fact, govt institutions (local councils for example) and ministries are 10 times more inefficient…
The low water in the dam was caused by
1. Intentional opening of the gates which allowed ONE YEAR’S SUPPLY to be WASTED
2. Running the peaking turbines continuously
Also the load shedding was caused by PF government CANCELLING the Kafue contract in 2011. Then signing the SAME CONTRACT for 800 million dollars MORE in 2015!
Incompetence or corruption? Or BOTH???
The PF rats don’t understand much when it is not about borrowing……..yes there was load shedding due to low water levels ….but what mulusa is saying is negligence caused the low water levels…….
What is the use of a dam if not to store water for a dry spell and you think there was zero flow of water on the Zambezi to not top up the Kariba dam ???
….10 times more inefficient than ZESCO. What ZESCO needs is govt support.
In fact, as a Nation, we need ZESCO much more than we we need Zambia Airways.
@7, mana..
Please understand, “the gates were opened to reduce pressure on the dam wall which had cracked.” Of the gates were not opened, the massive pressure pushing against the wall could easily cause the entire wall to collapse. If that had happened, it could have been the dead end of Zambia’s industry. Opening the gates was the only meaningful thing to do.
Why is the dam walls not collapsing now with a full dam seeing no repaired were made ?
The issue of cracks was raised by SA’s Institute of Risk Management who had then advised that “something must be done within three years…”
This was believed because the dam was completed in 1959, that is a long time ago. ZESCO was acting on this info from the experts. This was around 2014.
Recall that load shedding was happening even before 2011, The late MCS, in his campaigns, was promising an end to it when elected president.
It was the World Bank who later told both Zambia and Zimbabwe gvts that the dam was safe despite the cracks. This is why you see a full dam today.
That is the incompetence mulusa is talking about.
Total nonsense acting after someone has been fired. These goons are really cowards. How dull can people be in all fairness. This is uncalled for. Why didn’t he comment when Mulusa was there to defend himself. These guys are real traitors.
Donot worry about these bakandiles , take of reckoning is coming they will pay for all the damages and Economic sabotages done during their time
Sam, if peak lopping turbines were run continuously, as you say, then ZESCO may have had a technical reason for that. Peak load is generally occuring around late morning and much more in the early evening. May be the turbines were being run throughout because of the continuous high demand which was exceeding generation.
So your ehplantion of cracks is what led to letting excess water out of the dam ? So the minister And PF are lying when trying to blame drought for low water levels ?
All those in UPND who don’t understand the purpose of spillway gates are maggots and they don’t deserve any platform on mother Zambia.
Their thinking is like asking a captain of a loaded A380 to land with full fuel and take off speed.
Ba UNPD please we know that you banked on load shedding in 2016 to win elections but the same engineers you keep insulting went flat out to explain to the people what hydro power generation business is like and the masses listened to your disappointment and that’s why your HH can’t believe to date that he lost the elections squarely.
Until you change UPND top leadership, believe you me UPND will be relegated to 3rd opposition party for good.