Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has won the 2017 Zambia Sportsman of the Year Award.

And the striker frm Austrian champions RB Salzburg also took home the 2017 Sports Personality of The Year award during the 2017 National Sports Council Aawrds Gala held on Thursday morning in Lusaka.

He won the award after beating two other contenders.

Sydney Siame, who reached the 200 meters semi-finals at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London in August, and ABU flyweight boxing champion Alfred Muwowo were also vying for the 2017 Sportsman Award.

Daka’s accolades comes after a decorated and colourful season for his in which his four goals helped Zambia win the 2017 U20 AFCON as hosts in March.

He scored another two goals at the 2018 FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea last June where Zambia made its debut quarterfinal finish.

It didn’t end there and he scored another two goals in three games for Chipolopolo in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers,

Significant of those goals was in Zambia’s 1-0 away Group B victory over Algeria on September 5 to see Chipolopolo collect their debut away win over the Desert Foxes.

And in the other categories, the 2017 Sports Woman of The Year Award when to Kabange Mupopo who reached the 400 meters final in August of the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

It was the first time a Zambian female track and field athlete had reached the final at the IAAF World Championship.

The Shepolopolo striker beat team mate and fellow multi-talented sportswoman and boxer Barbara Banda including boxer Rorita Muzeya.

The Junior Sports Woman of the Year went to Chess players Lubuuto Bwalya while athlete Kennedy Luchembe collected the same accolade in the male category.

Meanwhile, Daka’s triumph was one of four the victorious Zambia Under-20 won the day.

Zambia Under-20 coach Beston Chambeshi won the 2017 Coach of the Year award to collect his second end-of-season gong after winning the 2017 FAZ Coach of the Year award in Kitwe a fortnight ago.

The Zambia Under-20 team won the 2017 Team of the Year Award.

The media were also recognized after Zambia Daily Mail sports writer Mathews Kabamba won the 2017 Journalist of The Year Award.