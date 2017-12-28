Police in Solwezi have arrested chief Ishima of the Lunda people in Zambezi district for criminal trespass and unlawful discharge of a firearm contrary to the laws of Zambia.
Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka told ZANIS that chief Ishima, whose names are Isaac Kapinga aged 50, was arrested on December 23, 2017.
Mr. Daka said in August this year, chief Ishima allegedly went to the house of one of his headmen identified as Godfrey Mauma aged 55 where he fired two shots in the air using a pistol whose serial number B442613.
He said this was after Godfrey Mauma was not found at his home.
Mr. Daka said an empty cartridge was recovered from the scene and the suspect was asked to surrender the firearm and licence to the police.
He said the empty cartridge and a firearm were sent to Lusaka for ballistic examination at force headquarters and results indicated that the recovered firearm was the one that expanded the recovered cartridge.
Mr. Daka said the suspect has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.
In another development, a 64-year-old man of Kyawama compound in Solwezi district has committed suicide by hanging himself with a sisal rope.
Mr. Daka said the incident happened yesterday at around 17:30 hours.
He said Imileko Banda was found hanging in one of the bedrooms at his house when police visited the scene.
Mr. Daka said the body of the deceased has since been deposited in Solwezi general hospital mortuary awaiting burial as no foul play is suspected in his death.
Just for shooting a gun in the air,hahahahahaha ?? useless article give more data.
Imagine. Then they send the corpus delicti all the way to Lusaka for ballistic examination just to establish that cartridge and firearm belong together. After that the man is released on bail. He he he.
CHIEF ISHIMA IS BEING TREATED LIKE THIS BECAUSE HE STOOD WITH HIS HIGHNESS CHIEF MUKUNI DURING THE INCARCERATION OF HH. CHIEF ISHIMA IS A LEANED CHIEF WHO CAN NOT BE BOUGHT BY THE CORRUPTION OF LUNGU SO IS THIS TREATMENT.
WE LOVE OUR CHIEF AND IF YOU ARREST HIM YOU ARREST ALL THE LUNDAS INCLUDING THE LUNDAS IN LUAPULA PROVINCE.
ONE PRESIDENT SHALL DIE WITH HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE. LONG LIVE MY CHIEF ISHIMA DA CHUTA MENZHI
Thug Chama the PF bonehead shot and injured a resident of Sesheke but up to now, the thug is sitting pretty, untouched by the law! The chief in NW Province is being harassed because of his stand against the thugs disguised as a political party called PF.