Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president Crispin Mphuka said in an interview in Lusaka that the airline had potential in the long run, both locally and internationally.

Cabinet recently approved the re-establishment of the national airline, Zambia Airways, which is expected to cost about US$30 million.

Dr. Mphuka, however, observed the need for transparency and accountability, particularly in the initial phase of the project.

“By not having Government’s interference, let people who run airlines run it and the government just pump in more money where there is need. Let us have planes running efficiently and go for safety and fuel efficiency. Transparency in its initial phase is very important,

“The airline should have a low cost branch and make flying cheaper especially within the country, let this be a transparent operation so we do not see questionable procurements,” Dr. Mphuka said.

Dr. Mphuka emphasised that the airline should be commercialised and not be run as a parastatal.

He said it was important to be cautious on how the project would be handled, particularly on the costs considering the current financial status Zambia was going through.

Dr. Mphuka also said the re-establishment of the airline gave a good opportunity for Zambia to promote the industry and tourism.

“It has to be highly commercialised so that it is let to run on commercial principles. It should be run on principles of cutting costs and generating enough so that you are a profitable entity,

“It should not be another parastatal which will be a drain on public resources and that is what we should avoid because what made Zambia Airways to go under was the same reason so how are we shielding this new airline from that same problem,” he said.

Dr. Mphuka emphasised the need to start the operations on a good note and in a sustainable way.