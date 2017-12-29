Government has released over K1 million to Central Province for the forthcoming national Livestock Census.

Central Province Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator, Alisheke Mutemwa, says K1, 724, 622 has been made available for the training and deployment of enumerators.

Dr Mutemwa says part of the money will go towards the servicing of the 23 vehicles that have been assembled for the undertaking with the help of the provincial administration.

Speaking in an interview in Kabwe yesterday, Dr Mutemwa said the funds released are out of the K2, 807, 622 working budget for the Livestock Census in the province.

He disclosed that the funds received are adequate for the training and deployment of the enumerators as well as for servicing the vehicles.

He further said the same allocation will help to meet the 40 per cent working allowance as the enumerators will be deployed in the field.

Dr Mutemwa said the balance of the budget has not been released yet because it is mainly in allowances for the enumerators after the implementation of the census.

Meanwhile, 161 enumerators that will be involved in the Livestock Census in Central Province have gathered at Paglory University and the training is underway.

Central Province Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator, Alisheke Mutemwa, says the training that started on Saturday is progressing very well.

Dr Mutemwa, who admitted that the programme was delayed, says all the bottlenecks have been amicably resolved and the training is progressing well.

He revealed that the province has divided the enumerators into two categories to cover large scale and commercial farmers and small and medium farmers respectively.

He noted that the province has 16 commercial farmers and that 16 enumerators were specifically engaged and are being trained for that task.

Dr Mutemwa, however, said out of the 145 enumerators in the other category, 102 have been drawn from the general public, 15 from the Fisheries and Livestock, seven from the Ministry of Agriculture and 21 from the Central Statistical Office.

He added that the training is expected to end on January 1, 2018, and that it will immediately be followed with deployment.