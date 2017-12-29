Kitwe city will next year have a modern engineered landfill which will replace the old Uchi dumpsite along the Kitwe-Ndola road.

The new dump site, which will cost about US$5 million, will be located in Mindolo along the Kitwe-Chingola road.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangómbe disclosed the development during an ordinary full council meeting held yesterday.

Mr. Kang’ombe however said there was need to urgently secure the land for the dumpsite since the earmarked area for the site is currently occupied by squatters.

And Kitwe Town Clerk Bornwell Luanga clarified that the local authority will enter into a public-private partnership with another organisation to develop the dumpsite noting that the council cannot manage to fund the development alone.

Mr. Luanga said the council will also consider applying for funds from the central government because of the huge amount of money needed to put up the dumpsite.

He stated that the construction of the dumpsite will start early next while the old one will be closed in February next year.

Earlier, Mr. Kang’ombe said garbage management has been a big challenge for the council this year.

He also said the non-disbursement of ward development funds was another challenge that hampered development in civic wards.

The Kitwe mayor has since urged councillors to engage the grass root and other community based stakeholders in planning community development projects.