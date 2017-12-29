The Ministry of Energy will add more than 1 400 Megawatts of electricity to the national grid to improve electricity supply by 2020.

Minister of Energy David Mabumba says this is part of Government’s robust investment plan in the electricity sector to connect power to all parts of the country.

Mr. Mabumba has told Journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today that government is committed to ensure Zambia does not experience the power deficit that recently hit the country.

He however states that the power deficit was not because of the inefficiency by ZESCO but due to climate change.

Meanwhile Mr. Mabumba has dismissed media reports suggesting that Indeni oil refinery has been sold.

He said Government is looking for a partner to revamp the oil refinery at a cost of 8 hundred million dollars.