The Ministry of Energy will add more than 1 400 Megawatts of electricity to the national grid to improve electricity supply by 2020.
Minister of Energy David Mabumba says this is part of Government’s robust investment plan in the electricity sector to connect power to all parts of the country.
Mr. Mabumba has told Journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today that government is committed to ensure Zambia does not experience the power deficit that recently hit the country.
He however states that the power deficit was not because of the inefficiency by ZESCO but due to climate change.
Meanwhile Mr. Mabumba has dismissed media reports suggesting that Indeni oil refinery has been sold.
He said Government is looking for a partner to revamp the oil refinery at a cost of 8 hundred million dollars.
He must be the only minister who sticks to his brief. He also seems to know what he is doing!
Ba Minister ilyashi ukulowa!
Indeni is a liability. Get rid of it.
All the time everything is hidden in generalities! What is the break down of these investments that will add 1400 Mw and what stages in the next 3 years will those projects be coming into production?
These guys are working very hard and making sure that Hakaivotela Heka Hagain!
with PF its we will do this and that yet nothing happens,we have enough power problem is power leakages first develop a smart grid even with a low power monitoring system of zigbee,then talk more power.
Is it these zambian journalists or is it LT this was at a media brief ……did they not care to ask how, from where ?? Is the minister including power capacity for plants that have not even found investors yet ??
We expect to hear how?
What’s wrong with Africans kanshi?