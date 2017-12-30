The Patriotic Front (PF) has condemned attacks by the United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) governance advisor Isaac Mwanza.

PF media director Sunday Chanda said that attacks by the UPND cadres must be condemned by all well meaning Zambians.

Mr. Chanda said that YALI has every right to hold any view and none of their members should be victimized by anyone, including the UPND.

He said that YALI, like other civil society groups, does not owe any political party any duty to represent any particular view in a manner that one or more political parties find acceptable.

Mr. Chanda has since called on the UPND leadership to condemn the attack perpetrated by their cadres against Mr. Mwanza.

He has further demanded that UPND assures YALI’s officials safety otherwise they should take responsibility should anything happen to anyone of them.

Mr Chanda said that Patriotic Front is determined to lead by example in terms of tolerance and co-existence and build on the gains of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’.

This Week, Suspected UPND cadres attacked Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza shortly after coming out from a live programme on Radio Phoenix in Lusaka.

About three UPND cadres were waiting for Mr. Mwanza outside the studios and one cadre held him in his shirt and asked him to warn YALI President Andrew Nthewewe that they are watching how they criticize UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

And Mr. Nthewewe said that that his organization will not be intimidated as it continues to offer checks and balances on both the ruling and opposition political parties.

Mr. Nthewewe said that the UPND should be bold and avoid such kind of intimidation on stakeholders who are merely doing their work.

He says he is not moved with the attack on his Governance Advisor because they have faced such threats before even from government officials.