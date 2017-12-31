President Edgar Lungu has condemned the Lusaka City Council and its Mayor Wilson Kalumba for failing to bring order in the City with both inspectorate and Health departments having gone to sleep.

The President said that the Mayor and his team have been in office since 2016 and there was no excuse or justification for the failure to deal with the crisis.

The President said that said his heart bleeds to see the trading places at City Market and Soweto markets which are contaminated with dirt and faecal matters.

The visibly annoyed Mr. Lungu took a swipe at the Office of the Lusaka Mayor for ‘tolerating’ poor sanitary conditions at markets and on the streets where heaps of garbage is piling and lying un-collected.

Mr. Lungu regretted that there were a lot of unplanned structures at the market as well as on the streets.

“Where is the Mayor and his team plus the LCC’s inspectorate unit? They have been in office for over one year and there are tolerating this garbage. LCC should own up. They allowed the situation to happen and this is the source of cholera,” he asked.

He said the lack of proper sanitation at the Market threatened the lives of thousands of people as the market was the distribution nerve-centre for fruits, vegetables, foods and goods for Lusaka residents.

The President has pledged to use what he called “draconian measures” to bring sanity and order in Lusaka.

“We will demolish illegal and unplanned structures, abolish street vending in certain areas to restore order in Lusaka,” the President said

He said he has directed the Lusaka City Council to immediately demolish illegal and unplanned structures in the City especially those that have clogged drainage systems.

He has therefore directed that space be created for drainage and unplanned structures be demolished without compensation.

Outside City market, traders have constructed stores and shops over the main Lumumba road drainage system chocking it into blockage.

President Lungu said unplanned structures would be demolished without compensation.

He said his government has planned for modern markets but this had been overcome by street vending and unplanned structures.

He said he had directed that the exercise be completed in the next seven days to clean up Soweto, City Market and CBD areas.

President Lungu on Sunday afternoon joined the armed forces and the keep Lusaka Clean Taskforce to help clean up the City.

In October 2017, Cholera broke out in Lusaka and has since claimed 41 lives with over 1,550 people treated for the disease.