Zambia National Service (ZNS) Chief of Training and Operations Josphat Jere has commended the Zambia National Service Luamfumu Unit in Mansa for the continued increase in the number of Cattle at the unit.

Brigadier General Jere says it is gratifying to see that since the time the unit began the rearing of Cattle with 84 heads the numbers have kept on increasing to up to the present number of over 250 animals.

Brigadier General Jere has since directed the Zambia National Service Luamfumu Unit to get prepared and engage in the production of Hey and supply to other units.

Zambia National Service Chief of Training and Operations said this when he officiated at this year’s Luamfumu Unit Officers Annual Ball last night.

Brigadier General Jere has since stressed the need for continued accountability saying as the service ventures into deferent businesses there is need to place accountability highly if the service is to enjoy the benefits of its businesses.

He said the service command will not tolerate any misapplication of funds and urged the unit to remain united and not to allow pertness to divide the unit.

And Zambia National Service Luamfumu Unit Commanding Officer Luke Mumba reviewed that the vision of the Luamfumu Unit is to transform the unit into a model unit of the Zambia National Service.

Lieutenant Colonel Mumba disclosed that in line with government policy to make agriculture one of the major drivers of the economy the unit has grown 50 hectors maize in the 2017/ 2018 farming season.

Lieutenant Colonel Mumba says the unit is delighted that the ranch is now able to support itself in infrastructure development in a bid to even grow more.

He said apart from its own business ventures the unit has continued to bring sanity in many of its operations including in the illegal trade of the Mukula Tree in the Province.

The colorful Zambia National Service Officers Annual Ball was also attended by Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba and other senior government Officials from Luapula Province.