Government has called on the church to partner with it in its various developmental projects country wide.

Copperbelt Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo extended the olive branch this morning when he hosted a breakfast meeting for Copperbelt based Clergymen at Protea hotel.

Mr Lusambo said government on the Copperbelt has embarked on a serious diversification programme of the province from being a predominantly mining province to an agricultural province that should be able to feed the country as well as the rest of the Southern African region.

ZANIS reports that Mr Lusambo said that diversification programme can only be attained if the church comes on board and partners with government by encouraging their members to venture in agricultural practices.

“As a church you must partner with government on our diversification programme of the Copperbelt Province from mining to agriculture. You must encourage your members to start practicing agriculture,’ he said.

And speaking earlier Ndola Pastors Fellowship Chairman Mulenga Chilekwa said the gesture by the provincial Minister of interacting with the Clergy on the first day of the New Year was a good gesture that shows that he has a godly vision for leading the province.

Pastor Chilekwa said government must also have a listening ear to what the general citizenry are raising.

And United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Copperbelt Presbytery Chair Reverend Chipasha Musaba, said there is need for the church to tap into the different opportunities that government had created through the 2018 national budget.