Channelling our African legendary musician Daddy Showkey. Jay Rox’s new song “Daddy Showkey” is a revelation of some of its group members: Kenz Ville, Dimpo Williams, Ollee Benjamin. Showkey is a phenomenal project truly inevitable to be viral. It talks about ones eminent lifestyle called by great talent and skill. It also talks about free will and the ability to live at ones own discretion. Living freely without being judged by others and the avoidance of having of having others determine your way of life and your decision making.

Song Produced By: Jay Rox

Music Video Shot By: Traffik Pictures