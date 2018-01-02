Happy New Year everyone!! I hope that 2018 brings us all happiness and blessings. Some of you might be feeling sluggish and bloated after the festive season; I know I certainly am, but everyone deserves a little treat, and now that the festive season is over, we can all get back to being healthy. It’s a new year; which means new beginnings and a fresh start. So, to kick start the year and get us off on the right foot I decided to do this easy vegetable stir fry; packed with goodness and flavour, and perfect for the whole family.

Prep: 5-10 mins | Cooking: 5-10 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red chilli, sliced (optional)

1 garlic clove, sliced

500g mixed vegetables such as pak choi, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers

1½ tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok, then fry the chilli and garlic for 1 minute.

If you’re adding vegetables such as carrots, bear in mind that they take a bit longer than the other veggies, so you may wish to boil them for 5 minutes before to soften them slightly.

Add the vegetables and toss them to coat in the oil. Fry for 2-3 minutes, then add the soy and chilli sauce, mixing well. Cook for 2-3 more minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Feel free to throw in any other vegetables into your stir fry, mushrooms, peas and sweet corn also go perfectly in this dish.

Serving

Serve hot, with a Chicken or Beef and Rice, Couscous or Quinoa. Enjoy!

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host