Opposition People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda has urged the PF government to come up with an alternative trading place for street venders it has removed from the streets.

In a statement, Mr Banda said his party commends President Edgar Lungu for taking the lead in cleaning the city of Lusaka to avert further escalation of the cholera outbreak.

“We have always said that the Mayor has not done enough to come up with sustainable initiatives and partnerships to clean up the city of Lusaka. Most of these initiatives do not necessarily need to have money as the mayor can solicit the support of various stake holders especially with the number of companies operating in Lusaka’s CBD,” Mr Banda said.

“We hope the mayor of Lusaka wakes up and smells the coffee. He needs to engage various stakeholders in order to ensure that the initiatives succeed.”

“However, when it come to the traders who have been chased and have had their structures demolished, we would like to urge the PF government to come up with a plan B as this situation was caused by them. The erection of illegal trading posts started immediately after the PF won the 2011 elections. We all remember the Donchi Kubeba market in Kamwala that spread to Lumumba, Freedom Way and Chachacha Roads.”

He added,”Because of their misplaced methods of wanting to remain popular, the PF government turned a blind eye to the spiraling negative consequences and the traders became entrenched in this as their source of livelihood.”

Mr Banda said, “In as much as we commend the initiatives to clean the city, we also urge the government to think about a sustainable plan for the people who were trading there. This problem did not start yesterday, it has been with us for years. Therefore, the PF Government can’t just unceremoniously chase citizens who have been trading there without thinking of how the displaced traders will feed their families and will send their children to school.”

“On our part as PAC, we have consistently urged the PF government to come up sustainable empowerment programs that can benefit all Zambians regardless of their political affiliation. What our nation needs are long term plans and a system that empowers all Zambians, not just short term plans convenient for elections.”

He said believes that Zambia needs more statesmen and fewer politicians adding that Politicians prepare for the next general elections; whereas statesmen prepare for the next generation.