LifestylePhoto Gallery Oriental Quarry Boxing Promotion tournament in pictures January 2, 2018

African Boxing Union Zambia bantamweight Alfred Muwowo againts South Africa Dalisizwe Komani during the fight; the former won via a technical knock out.

The triumphant Alfred Muwowo being whisked away.

Sports Minister Moses Mawere crowning the African Boxing Union Zambia bantamweight Alfred Muwowo winner Alfred Muwowo while looking on is Malawi based ABU executive member Lonzoe Zimba.

ABU referee William Sekeleti declaring the winner Alfred Muwowo

OQBP bantamaweight Catherine Phiri vs Kenya Rukia Nasirite.

Oriental Quarry Boxing Promotion World Boxing Council weltweight Lolita Muziya during the against Malawi based Ruth Chisale; Muziya won via unanimous points.

Various batches of supporters during the fight.

OQBP Light middleweight Mbiya Nkanu against exodus Ali Kabeya before the later was sent to the floor.