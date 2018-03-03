Nkana have settled down in Algeria ahead of Tuesday’s CAF Confederation Cup match against CR Belouizdad in Algiers.

Kalampa and Belouizdad clashes in the first leg match of the first round in Algiers.

Nkana held their first training session on Saturday morning at Algiers Sports Complex after arriving in the North African nation on Friday.

Coach Beston Chambeshi is promising a good display against the Algerians – hinting that Nkana will attack.

“I think my coming here is to play good football. We have to play good football because we are looking for a good result. I am telling the boys to put up a good display. We won’t defend,” Chambeshi said in Algiers.

Nkana arrived in Algeria less than 24 hours after a 2-1 moral boosting win over Zanaco in the Charity Shield semi-final in Lusaka.

The Zambian giants are entering the Confederation Cup fray at the first round stage after being handed a bye during the preliminary round.

Nkana Squad in Algeria

GOALKEEPERS: Moses Mapulanga, Kelvin Malunga

DEFENDER: Gift Zulu, Dieugo Apanane, Given Sinyangwe, Amos Simwanza, John Mwengani, Joseph Musonda

MIDFIELDERS: Danny Silavwe, Yannick Mulenda, Jacob Ngulube, Shareck Musonda, Freddy Tshimenga

STRIKERS: Festus Mbewe, Ronald Kampamba, Idris Mbombo, Walter Bwalya, Simon Bwalya