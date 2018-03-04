Following the sentencing to death of former Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata last week, execution of death roll convicts is back again as a hot issue publicly debated.
I remember this issue hotly debated during my participation at various levels during the 2012 constitutional consultations at district, provincial, sector group and national levels. The debate went in favour of pro-death sentence advocates. I was one of them.
The fact that the majority of participant voted in favour of death sentence was the reason this sentence was retained in the Final Draft Constitution of 2014 which was released into public domain by President Edgar Lungu, who at the time was Justice Minister.
I still very much remember issues raised by participants including: the morality of executions; whether or not executions are a deterrence; issues of retribution; issues of irrevocable mistakes in cases where an executed convict is later found innocent; issues of the cost of keeping death convicts in prison perpetually at unlimited cost to the tax payer; the issues execution of a convict versus inhuman conditions in prisons; issues of convictions due to quality of legal representation as a consequence of poverty; the need to bring closure to families of victims, etc.. Those in support of abolishing the death penalty mainly pointed to the possibility of an innocent person being executed.
Let’s face it, some crimes are so heinous and inherently wrong that they demand strict penalties – up to and including death. As a society we have the responsibility to punish those who deserve it, but only to the degree they deserve it. Our judges impose death penalty for the most heinous murders and the most brutal and conscienceless murderers because the punishment fits the crime.
Moving forward, I think those of us who intend to contest the presidential elections in 2021 should make a commitment before the elections whether or not they will sign execution orders. Speaking for myself, I will definitely sign execution orders within 30 days after the Supreme Court or Constitutional Court confirms the death penalty.
Voters must know beforehand that I will not hesitate to do so after the due court processes because only criminals convicted of the most heinous crimes are placed on death row. Voters should also know that I will do so because I feel for those left behind, the grieving families, and their loved ones, who do not deserve anything less than justice.
Further, I do not think that death penalty is inherently unfair and biased towards the poor and cannibals. Whatever the feelings are toward the death penalty, one thing most people will never know is the pain experienced when a family member or family members are brutally tortured and murdered or indeed are victims of the robbery themselves. Those who feel it know it.
Having been a victim of an armed robbery before, with a gun pointed to my head, and the robber’s finger ready to pull the trigger, I understand the pain and agony victims of armed robbery go through towards the final moments before the bang. The experience is extremely nerve-cracking for the faint-hearted.
Thank God that in my case, before the robber pulled the trigger, I garnered invincible, divine energy. I disarmed him. Instead, I pulled the trigger myself. The rest is history. Not so many experience such miraculous chances.
Lastly, unless executions resume, robbers will start insulting the judges when they pronounce such sentences. Already, one can see the cheekiness and remorselessness in death-sentence convicts because they are confident they will after-all be pardoned within months. So, what the heck!~
Peter Sinkamba
President
Green Party
4th March, 2018
True we need to know .
Sinkamba is saying Edgar Lungu should sign execution for Mutaka within 30 days.
Edgar executing Keith Mutaka, that will be something to look forward.
Yaaa what the heck..
My President Peter Sinkamba well said sir!
The only opposition leader to raise the issue of the death sentence and prison conditions in our pathetic prisons, as well as the poor justice system in our country where we see Lawyers and people in the Legal System abuse their positions time and time again.
Keep raising these issues Ba Sinkamba, we are with you!
Come 2021 vote Green, vote Peter Sinkamba a leader who cares for all Zambians.
Good sinkamba. very good
“If” you become President and NOT “when” !
Your observations are correct. Those who kill using the sword must also be killed by the same sword.
The death penalty has its pros and cons. If you become President , sir, I urge you not to sign those death warrants in a haste. Better spend sometime understanding how pathetic our judicial system is. How judges trade cases, support their spouses who may be in the legal system. How they budget from corrupt monies and in some cases judge suspects more on how they look than the merits and facts of the case at hand. Until you sort out this a lot of otherwise innocent people will face the gallows!!! Zambia’s judicial system can be likened to Christianity Nigerian style!!!
This man must be EXECUTED, he pointed out that he grabbed a gun from a robber and opened a trigger himself so it means he killed and took law into his hands. No wonder he smokes POT cos. he is always haunted by the spirits of the alleged robber
I agree with you, people should restrain themselves. I wonder why some seem to sympathize with wrongdoers. Before you take away the life of another person think about the consequences of your actions. Some people lost their lives in Southern province just because Hichilema had lost an election for a record 5th time. Young Simuwelu lost his life when PF factions were fighting at Airport junction in Chelstone and the culprits are known but they are still walking freely. Another was killed at Mpanshya during the local govt by-election, again the murderers are known but they’re still free. If they hung several cadres then they will behave