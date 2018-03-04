The department of fisheries and livestock in Mufumbwe district has warned people in the district against fishing activities following government’s decision to extend the ban to 30th April, 2018.

Acting district fisheries and livestock coordinator Japhet Chiyesu told ZANIS in an interview in Mufumbwe that disobeying the ban order will attract a K3,000 fine or three years imprisonment with hard labour in default or both.

Mr Chiyesu has however, commended the public for the positive response given to the department from the time government announced the ban.

He explained said the district has only recorded three cases of fishing since the ban was announced out of which two men have been fined K2,000 each while the one man has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment with simple labour.

Mr Chiyesu has called on government to increase the number of personnel in the district in order to help realize the expected results from the fishing industry.

He said the two officers under the fisheries department are not enough to handle the illegal fishing activities against hundreds of fisher men and women in the district.

Last week the ministry of fisheries and livestock announced the extension of the fish ban to 30th April, 2018 on account of cholera.

The ban was initially meant to last from 1st December, 2017 to 28th February, 2018.