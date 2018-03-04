Defending champions Zesco United secured their 2018 Charity Shield final passage on Sunday after beating Napsa Stars 3-2 in their replayed semifinal match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The match was restarted at the 60th minute mark after Saturday’s game was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch at Nkoloma following a first half storm.

Zesco and Napsa went into the last 30 minutes tied at 1-1 after a Bornwell Silengo equalizer via a 43rd minute free kick and an 6th minute Alex Mwamba penalty respectively.

And it was Silengo who opened scores on Sunday with another free kick in the 81st minute but Luka Lungu restored parity five minutes later.

Zesco they won a stoppage time penalty after Napsa goalkeeper Masosa Bola charged at and elbowed Dave Daka in the area.

Bola was sent off by referee Wisdom Chewe and then Zesco midfielder Misheck Chaila stepped up to convert the penalty against ten-man Napsa.

Zesco will face Nkana on March 17 at the same venue in a repeat of last year’s final that the defending champions won 2-0 in Ndola.

Nkana qualified to the final after a 2-1 win over Zanaco at Nkoloma on Thursday.