The Football Association of Zambia has set the 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 31st March, 2018.

FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo said the AGM will be held under the revised constitution.

Mr. Katongo said the FAZ Council will comprise 138 delegates as stipulated under article 22 of the new FAZ constitution.

He explained that Clubs from the Super League, Division 1 and women’s league will have two delegates and one vote.

In a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Katongo indicated that the meeting will be held at 10: 00hrs at the New Government Complex in Lusaka.

He added that Division 2 and 3 clubs will be represented by the top 2 teams on the 2017 league table respectively.

Mr. Katongo noted that in regions without Division 3, the association will consider the top 4 teams from Division 2 on the 2017 league table.

He has further advised members of the association to adhere to the revised constitution.