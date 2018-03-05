The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has dispelled assertions alleging that the national team was not paid for the Ivory Coast and Namibia African Nations Championship games which were held in Morocco.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga maintained when he featured on ZNBC Sunday interview programme that all the players were fully paid by government.

Kamanga said as far as the association is concerned, no player is owed any money by the government for the CHAN tournament.

He explained that government took over the paying of players after they qualified for the CHAN tournament in Morocco.

The FAZ president said the monies for the players were directly deposited into their accounts during the tournament.

However, Kamanga quickly pointed out that players have not yet been paid for the qualifying matches.

He said FAZ will only pay the players when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) releases the funds.

The FAZ president stated that government only comes in when the national team is playing in the tournament.

Kamanga said he would be shocked to find that government has not paid them.

And commenting on the fate of Zambia national soccer team coach Wedson Nyirenda, Kamanga said the association was still reviewing his performance.

Kamanga however revealed that Nyirenda failed to deliver according to the set targets in the contract.

He disclosed that according to the contract, the coach was supposed to qualify the national team to the World Cup 2018 and Africa Cup 2019.

The FAZ president also revealed that the coach requested the association to make changes to the national team technical bench.

Kamanga said FAZ accepted the request adding that the association will therefore make further changes to the technical bench.

He said once changes are made, FAZ will officially communicated to the public.

And Kamanga disclosed that FAZ has organised a four nations tournament.

He named Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia as the teams that will participate in the tournament.

He said the tournament will be used as preparatory matches ahead of the AFCON qualifiers.