The Zambian Government had declared Friday, March 9th as a public holiday.
According to a statement from Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska, all private and government institutions will observe the holiday which will follow the commemoration of the International Women’s Day on Thursday.
Monday is also a holiday in commemoration of Youth Day.
The declaration means workers in Zambia will have a five day holiday and will only return to work on Tuesday, March 13th 2018.
Do you not consider the implications of such holidays on business? You wake up one day and decide we should have a holiday just like that? Ni Zambia the real Africa
Looks like PF is preparing to host zodwa
LUNGU has technically shut down Zambia. No wonder some call him, LAZY BUM LUNGU. What will he be doing during the long hol.? Imbibing Jemason? ZAMBIA is being led by people with no agend or vision. WE ARE IN TROUBLE!
When we tell you that Lungu’s govt is full of lazy unproductive entities who have never run or worked in a properly run corporation this is exactly what we mean…they do not understand how such pronouncements affect productivity to them its just a long week to dance and drink whilst the national debt sparrows downwards.
A clueless and dangerously ignorant president is what we have in Edgar Lungu
Thats how a black man operates… works less and wonders why he his poor… then blames a white man.
These countries just need to be colonised again
There is nothing wrong to have a 5 day holiday, you can have those days coincide even in other European Countries and Asia
What is worrying though is that someone just pops up today and says Friday is a holiday, that can only happen in Zambian.
The economical factor needs to be taken into consideration, and unless this was debated upon and approved in Paley, such a decision is really strange.
@Ndobo,
Is it because that Zondwa Wabantu is in town this Friday? Holiday all of a sudden.
A LAZY decision from a LAZY Lungu. This man belongs in a tavern.
Only GRZ workers can enjoy such a long weekend. Private sector and banks will be working. Saturday is working day as usual for banks.
See nothing seriously wrong with it. Afterall Thursday and Monday are already gazetted holidays. It is logical. How would one be on holiday on Thursday and work half day on Friday then again go off on Saturday? People need to appreciate what is logical.
These days were not declared holidays by the PF. Youth day has been a holiday since UNIP era, women’s day since MMD era. All PF has added is Friday this year because of women’s day falling on Thursday and youth day on Monday. Just enjoy the holidays instead of being ever cry babies. After all lodges and supermarkets will sale more during this period.
Good luck with running your National Airline with such work ethic especially sector that requires long hours !!
There are too many holidays, when do people work? kikikikiki, when is lutuku day?
Iwe Nzelu dont give these fellows in mwibala such ideas kikiki.
You will discover that they pick it up and lo and behold we shall have “LUTUKU” holiday lol
This compassion for not having boxing day :), we rest and wait for Easter the following week 🙂
Why not just have looooooooong holiday until 2021?
Awe mwabomba!! Chi long weeekend, long nwe!! Nice
Zodwa coming kaili
@Gee Bee Aim I agree with you this is a sign of laziness in a poor country.
Poor lazy mindsets want more luxary and relaxing…when it comes to paying bills they start asking EU, China and Japan whose hardworking taxpayers can only dream of a Friday holiday.
If you working full time time Job. this is the time you can do your own business
And who do you think will pay that day you are off as fulltime employee? These are the small issues you fail to understand when it comes to productivity.
Just like that? And no reasons given?
This decision is counter-productive.
These workshy fooools who issue such statements one week before…in the UK such holidays are annouced 2 years before the date.
If you want to go for work please go ahead because am going for a Holiday. Lungu vibrating with all of us
YES in 4 days holiday friday saturday sunday and monday no kunyenga bakazi babene because women will be with their husbands
And they wonder why Zambia lags behind the rest of the world.
Countries develop through work and commerce. Please, can we link working hours to pay, so that businesses do not have to carry the burden of paying salaries on holidays while making zero sales.
I feel for Zambia. The beautiful country is going through wasted years and not in a hurry to develop. It is as if it’s people are not in poverty.
Sorry, I don’t get the logic of a four day break in which private enterprises are closed.
They will beg for a high interest loan without shame!!
God, are we a serious country?
Already after a quick browse on social media….employees from private sector are asking.
I dont know about others but this ka Secretary to the Cabinet has never impressed me ,i miss the days of Sketchly Sacika,Mbulo and Joshua Kanganja,this one should go with his friends in mwibala.
I have liked this because I’m overworked and over taxed. Even if I have been working all the week ends I still get zero because of over taxing and other small levies I have to pay even after working long hours. Please if you are a worker this is the time to do your uncompleted small works. Enjoy your week end guys good night.
You want to bank on private sector to be working normal hours so you can do your chores…you complain about being overtaxed yet are docile and mute when the govt is justifying recklessly spending on 42 Scania Trucks at whooping $42 million and spending $280k on an Ambulance that costs £80k each.
The same tax you are complaining about will be used to pay for that selfsame unproductive holiday declared and come end the month it will be Easter holiday.
It’s civil servants and bankers who’ll observe this holiday, for us it’s business as usual and it gives us time to catch up on paper work because there’ll be no those unexpected awkward callers. Even miners don’t observe such holidays. It also gives time to Hichilema to mobilize so that when he’s beaten a record 6th time he’ll have no excuse
And do you know how much of an inconvenience it is to SMEs when govt offices and banks are closed…its hard enough getting things done in 5 days with the laid back approach of civil service.
Not forgetting the extra cost of paying overtime at double rate. PF and their supporters have stopped shocking me with their shallow thinking and dullness. Kulafitamba fye kuti wapena trying to keep up.
How can a thug who has got riches through corruption understand what work ethic is !!
Dudelove
Exactly my thoughts and it is like they were designed to self destruct unfotunately at national expense.This is a very annoying time to live in,they are totally oblivious to the consequences of their actions.
I remember when Sata was president i told myself that there could never be a more incompetent leadership than his.I was wrong Learned Senior Counsel and Great Leader has beaten the record.
Zambia is controlled by abantu that are politically academically and professionally disabled zoona. It baffles me seeing my fellow energetic and brave youths supporting these rifrafs.
These are wasted years …people like Lazy Lungu see no correlation between working hard and reducing debt…Germany is where it is people of high productivity and being rewarded with superior front-line services. In Zambia we have a knucklehead who is satisfied by merely having the title of Head Of State whilst flying and drinking around in GRZ Private Jet 9J-ONE with his childish drinking mates masquerading as Presidential adviser…what an utter absolute disgrace. He thinks giving mining licences for a dust heap to thugs is a milestone…there is a leadership void in our country.
This is truly a shocking and reckless way of running a Country that should worry every normal functioning citizen and stakeholder of Zambia.
How do you suddenly choose to shut down a Country at short notice without taking into account whatsoever the economic implications (GDP)?
In UK, we have just had an unavoidable disruption of business activities DUE TO BAD WEATHER from the east dubbed ‘the Beast from the East’. Much as we fought hard to keep going thru snow to minimise the downtime, the UK gross loss of revenue is already estimated to be in £billions.
Looks like in Zambia’s case there is a ‘beast within’ DUE TO STUP!DITY among our so-called leaders who see nothing counterproductive in suddenly shutting the Country down without any economic justification whatsoever. SHOCKING.
Yet our Govt directors, Ministers and MPs want to drive the top spec Jeeps as personal to order vehicles with zero productivity to show.
..And then these same leaders shamelessly come to Countries like UK to borrow. This kind of stup!dity is like a cancer among Zambian leaders. Talking of diseases, this Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Roland Msiska is supposed to be an accomplished man for Goodness sake!. Why oh why is it not showing when mother Zambia needs it most!!? What is this?
And I am insulted when I call Edgar Lungu – LAZY
@ jay jay
WHAT HAVE YOU EVER DONE APART FROM INSULT AND BE ALWAYS NEGATIVE AND JAUNDICED?
What’s positive about being $20+ Billion in debt and you are highly likely to default on repayments that you want debt restructuring from China…anyway to you such talk is like speaking German to as you only see someone mouth moving as your tin can not digest it.
China is where it is today through hard-work!!
Even after the cholera national shut down our president comes up with this?Does he realise that school children are trying to catch up after lost class hours?Not to talk about the limping economy?And he wants to stand in 2021?Yaaba,i hope i live to see where this comedy is headed to.
Imagine maybe they are taking some time off from Cholera time…remember its Easter Break soon!!