The Zambian Government had declared Friday, March 9th as a public holiday.

According to a statement from Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska, all private and government institutions will observe the holiday which will follow the commemoration of the International Women’s Day on Thursday.

Monday is also a holiday in commemoration of Youth Day.

The declaration means workers in Zambia will have a five day holiday and will only return to work on Tuesday, March 13th 2018.