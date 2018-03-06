CR Belouizdad dealt Nkana’s 2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaign ambitions a big blow after beating their Zambian guests 3-0 tonight in Algiers.

The result brings back still fresh memories of another Zambia’s clubs early demise in the same competition last month.

Green Buffaloes lost 4-0 away to another North African side, Al Masry of Egypt, in the same competition in February where they made a preliminary round exit via a 5-2 aggregate loss.

Meanwhile, Nkana looked comfortable when they went 0-0 into the break with their Algerian hosts.

But Bechou Youcef put Belouizdad ahead in the 47th minute, and then Lemhane added the second in the 59th minute before Draoui Zakaria ensured they gave Nkana a mountain to climb in the final leg with the last goal in the 71st minute.

Nkana must now score four goals without reply on March 17 in Kitwe to maintain their interest in the CAF Confederation Cup.