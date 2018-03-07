Women in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province have welcomed the amendment of the Statutory Instrument number 10 of 2018 by the Ministry of Local Government of enforcing the hand washing and hygiene.

This is in line with the 2018 women week activities which were flagged off by Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Jobbicks Kalumba on Friday during the day of payers which were held at St John’s Catholic Church under the theme “all God’s creation is very good”.

Dr Kalumba encouraged women to be united as they have the potential to serve the country from cholera outbreak by ensuring they support government’s calls.

The PS also appealed to all Zambians to love one another as the theme for the day of prayer states it clearly.

Yesterday, a team of women led by Chinsali District Commissioner Maximo Chitambi donated assorted disinfectants, and later cleaned Chinsali General Hospital.

The women also sensitized to other women in the area on the importance of hygiene and hand washing with its revised penalties under SI 10 of 2018.

Later, women donated pampers to newly born babies and other children in the hospital.

This year’s International Women’s Day will be commemorated under the theme “Time is now: Rural and Urban Activists, Transforming Women’s Lives”.