Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona have selected Zambia as their third base for a youth football academy in Africa.
In a statement, Barcelona said the academy will be launched in Lusaka this April following last October’s successful soccer junior football camp help in the Zambian capital.
“The FCBEscola Lusaka will be located on the Futsal and Sports Complex in the city, which has two 7-a-side football pitches and four futsal courts, all of which have artificial grass. The first training sessions will feature the almost 300 boys and girls that enjoyed the first FCBCamp Lusaka last October, while the official opening ceremony is scheduled for April 3,” Barcelona stated.
“The promoters of the new FCBEscola Lusaka are aware that this project will be of major importance for the development of young footballing talent in Zambia, and that the full potential of local athletic qualities is currently not being achieved.
” This school means youngsters will be able to use top quality facilities and will work with professional coaches trained at the Barça academy in Barcelona and thereby maximise their performances.”
