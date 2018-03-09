Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says government will demolish illegal and unplanned structures that have blocked the drainage system in Lusaka.

Mr. Lusambo signaled the directive to the local authority to urgently, demolish all illegal structures that have blocked the drainage systems without compromise.

The Provincial Minister disclosed that the demolishing of illegal or unplanned structures may have been directed at Lusaka City Council (LCC), but should serve as a warning to the rest of the country as government want to see sanity across the country.

Mr. Lusambo was speaking when he toured Chawama and Misisi compounds in Lusaka today.

He said residents who settled in the unplanned areas will have to be relocated.

Mr. Lusambo reiterated that most of the structures in the shanty compounds are unplanned and government will not relent to demolish them.

He added that it is disastrous for a Capital City to have 15 shanty compounds without planned structures.

The Provincial Minister added that the decision to demolish some illegal structures will help the City to have good drainage systems and the flow of water in the district.

LCC Deputy Mayor Chilando Chitangla affirmed that the local authority will go by government’s directive to demolish the illegal and unplanned structures.

She added that the operation to demolish illegal and unplanned structures that have clogged the drainage system in the city will go as directed.

And Chawama Ward Council Tasila Lungu said there is need to continue planning for good drainage systems that will cushion the flow of water in Lusaka.

She further stated that the call by government to demolish illegal structures that have clogged the drainage systems is a welcome development.