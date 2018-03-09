Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says government will demolish illegal and unplanned structures that have blocked the drainage system in Lusaka.
Mr. Lusambo signaled the directive to the local authority to urgently, demolish all illegal structures that have blocked the drainage systems without compromise.
The Provincial Minister disclosed that the demolishing of illegal or unplanned structures may have been directed at Lusaka City Council (LCC), but should serve as a warning to the rest of the country as government want to see sanity across the country.
Mr. Lusambo was speaking when he toured Chawama and Misisi compounds in Lusaka today.
He said residents who settled in the unplanned areas will have to be relocated.
Mr. Lusambo reiterated that most of the structures in the shanty compounds are unplanned and government will not relent to demolish them.
He added that it is disastrous for a Capital City to have 15 shanty compounds without planned structures.
The Provincial Minister added that the decision to demolish some illegal structures will help the City to have good drainage systems and the flow of water in the district.
LCC Deputy Mayor Chilando Chitangla affirmed that the local authority will go by government’s directive to demolish the illegal and unplanned structures.
She added that the operation to demolish illegal and unplanned structures that have clogged the drainage system in the city will go as directed.
And Chawama Ward Council Tasila Lungu said there is need to continue planning for good drainage systems that will cushion the flow of water in Lusaka.
She further stated that the call by government to demolish illegal structures that have clogged the drainage systems is a welcome development.
So illegal and unplanned structures that ARE NOT BLOCKING the drainage system in Lusaka ARE OK?
Before you embark on such an exercise, take the necessary precautions especially those that address the plight of the affected. Most of these people were allocated plots by the same officials who now want to pretend as if nothing is going on. Kitwe City Council did the same not long and people ended up in tents. Don’t always be fast to execute what affects people negatively, tread with care and provide alternatives. That’s a mark of leadership
This will be like Ndola …immediately they start PF ministers will rush to the nearest ZNBC camera.
THIS IS GREAT NEWS AND WAY FORWARD FOR ANY MANUCIPALITY. PEOPLE SHOULD NOT JUST BE ERECTING ANYTHING ANYWHERE THEY FEEL THEY SHOULD. WHERE ARE MANUCIPAL LAWS WHICH EXIST IN COUNTRIES LIKE BOTSWANA AND NAMIBIA? LET THERE BE SANITY IN ZAMBIA, TOO.
Peter I agree with you.
Once upon a time, there was a road which connected Mtendere to Kamloops Road. Then some overzealous and well – connected MMD cadre constructed a house in a place where that road was. Bowman Lusambo must do something about this nonsense because this was a shortcut between Kabulonga and Woodlands to areas like UNZA, Kalundu, Munali, etc,. Whoever was responsible in the Lusaka City Council for this nonsense must be exposed! I reported this scandal to Panji Kaunda who, as Chairman of the Land Tribunal then, was very determined to get to the bottom of this. Sadly, he couldn’t because his tenure of office came to an end.
Iwe Lusambo. Why do you like breathing fire on the poor. Look at the disaster on Kamloops Avenue. the road is constantly flooded just because a rich man has a plot on Mumanani stream and built a wall which prevents the free flow of water. Imagine a wall on Ngwerere stream. Demolish this wall first
calm down ladies and gentlemen. No structure will be demolished. Reason? That is where votes come from, unfortunately. No sane politician can take that action at the moment. Period. We have heard this same chorus in different songs by various choirs at different epochs.
Practically, all shanty compounds in Lusaka are unplanned.