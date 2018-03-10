Rainbow Party President Wynter Kabimba has said that that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is worse than Edgar Lungu and described him as spoiled leader whose followers regard him as a demigod.
Mr Kabimba has observed that President Lungu makes a better president for 2021 than HH as he is humble and hardworking.
Kabimba who featured on the Peoples Debate on Pan African Radio on Tuesday said Hakainde’s followers have been glorifying him hence making him big headed.
“Please don’t compare your HH to Edgar Lungu. President Lungu is far much better than him (HH) because he (Lungu) is hardworking no wonder nearly all Zambians love him”, Kabimba said.
“This HH of yours has been spoiled by being glorified by those around him that think and see him as a small god”. “It clear that UPND members think that HH does not commit any wrong or sin, so whatever he says is final and anyone who opposes their HH becomes an enemy to them” added Kabimba.
“But i want to tell My Brother HH that this is a democracy. The sooner those of us that want to lead the people adjust our mindset and hear things that you do not want to hear from others, the better”, said Kabimba as he called on UPND members to allow President Lungu to work so that he could deliver his ‘good policies’ to Zambians.
Three weeks ago, the Rainbow Party President disclosed that he voted for President Lungu in 2016 and that he would do the same in 2021 should the Head of State be allowed to stand.
Another episode in “The Battle of the Thrones”.
Let’s not be duped by the way they peel each other in public only to sit down together and enjoy taxpayers money at the end of the day. Meanwhile, the citizenry remains as divided as spider and fly.
I agree 100% with Kabimba
Kabima has MORE political mileage and know how than both HH and Lungu.
When he says something, it is imperative one pays and attention and listen.
Look who talking!! Wynter kabimba sit down!!!,, 0
I thought you repeated, you are the last person to pass comments about others,,
You former injustice minister, you’re the one who introduced Pangas in zambia (not just in PF) …. The most hated serving minister ever,, later most hated politician in zambian history….
So go sit in the corner don’t make noise
Its better then, to have a spoilt leader than a thief corrupt and weak leader!
ECL IS THE ONLY PERSON MAKING A LOT OF SENSE AS AT NOW. ABENA HH MA PWETETE FYE.
Nothing personal against Hichilema as a fellow citizen. However, a deeper analyst of his political antics attests to the fact that his dream for power a project of the neo-liberal axis to deliver Zambia, is a toll order to realize. The egregious propaganda of online smear, desecration and cheer-leading managed by Deepak Patel leaves much to desire. He has picked up a dangerous personality cult and sense of entitlement that Western capital collaborator will get him anything and facilitate a regime change. No doubt, PF is weak and vulnerable yet lacking a formidable issues driven opposition campaign to drive a credible critical mass absent today in the launched UPND campaign of attrition laden with hared, insults, unpatriotic antics and delusions. Unless maturity, strategy and media team…
Strange behaviour for one in the same race to State House. Winter should be promoting and presenting himself as the best alternative to Edgar for the next round of elections. He has already given up or ni njala yamu nyokola.
…..Unless UPND picks up maturity, changes its strategy and the infantile media team daily espousing their lack of substance and intellectual curiosity, HH’s dream to unseat the ruling PF remains a fiction. He is not Sata the grass root politician (1962-2011). Good luck!
It is not possible for a country to be evolve its policies, constitution and rule on the wishes and terms of an individual. Glad Kenya rejected the delusions of Raila Odinga to hold the nation at ransom. The good thing is that in Zambia we have a plural system with countless political parties. Every stakeholder has the liberty to dream, aspire, boycott and carry themselves in any manor so long not tempering with national peace.
Numbers don’t lie … both MMD and UPND have suffered massive defeats in the last 6 years the PF have been in office, just 6 years in office.
Compare that to HH 12 years at the helm of UPND. Under ECL, the PF gained more seats in parliament while under HH, UPND lost seats in parliament in the last election ~ yes, Wynter is right.
Post privatization, HH banked just over $300,000,000 for Consulting Fees, today his liquidity is roughly $75,000,000 ~ a regressive trend, imagine how he will mess up our national coffers as well.
ECL if allowed to contest 2021 is still my number 1 choice. Clever HH is overrated for nothing in numbers show he’s actually a diminishing asset.
Here are some more numbers:
442 people in Luano Districts defected from UPND; these are members, people who are on the ground mobilizing for their candidate. This is just recently and does not include other defections recorded in the last 5 years.
6.5 Provinces were won by ECL last elections. A Tonga VP cuts into the next 90+% turn out in SP next election and turns SP a battleground territory.
50.3% Popular vote for ECL … far above to require a constitutionally mandated rerun.
89 Members Of Parliament are from the Patriot Front
58 Members Of Parliament are from UPND
14 Members Of Parliament are Independents
4 Members Of Parliament are from the MMD
1 Member Of Parliament is from FDD
@mumba
In your calculations, did you deduct the lundazi stolen votes, factor the Ugandan thief,,, and those numerous votes added on by kaizer Zulu who was collecting/ moving votes on behalf ECZ… Don’t forget the kanyama issue…
Come on zambians stop sucking PF,,,, you are in the diaspora, I don’t expect monkey manners from you
@ndobo … please give me the exact certifiable numbers and I will add them for you. I have no issues with that.
Remember, I am the only UNIPist left. FDD never been in power have more representation in parliament than my parte which was in office for 27 years, for crying out loud!
I have no dog in this fight just giving empirical evidence of the current status quo. You want to change the numbers? Get to work and change the fortunes on the ground.
I would even vote for you if you convince me that you’re a better alternative; I can’t be President in the US or Zambia. For my native homeland, I want it to succeed.
Both Constitutions prohibit me from standing as a Zambian American ~ in the US, I wasn’t born here; in Zambia I have not maintained residency there for the last 20…
CORRECT OBSERVATION… A SPOILED CRY BABY..masimpe
Oh please, lets talk about zondwa wabantu not wynter
CORRECT OBSERVATION… A SPOILED CRY BABY..masimpe
No comments .Politics
Wynter Kabimba looking for a job? He’s not stable condition as far as he’s career is concerned
I agree with Wynter this man HH is lost because of wrong followers
If you agree, go suck him, I will pay you
Winter Kabimba is a bitter man when his driver removed a GRZ flag from his car upon being fired by late president Sata. Kabimba took advantage of the senile condition of Mr Sata then sick by going round the country deceiving Zambians that he was going to be the next president after Sata. Winter could not believe it that he has been fired, in fact fired by ABC Chikwanda since Mr Sata’s mental capacity was no more to make such a decision. Since then, Winter has been a wallowing political failure only remembered as a vile individual who was cramping on others while he was touring the country. Mr Kabimba should just rejoin PF because he has failed to run his own party. Failed lawyer, failed politician and failed to run his own party.
That can only make sense if he was fired by hakainde
Bo Kabimba you are right. This Gay African Liberal small “god” is worse than Lungu, RB, KK and Chiluba put together.
UPND rats follow the deceptive crook (HH) like hungry flies on Feaces. (HH) is a giant turd of theft and corruption having stolen Zambian wealth during Privatization
I probably agree with Wynter Kabimba. Zambia needs to snap out of this spell that This under 5 is the only alternTive for the country. He is actually bad for Zambia because he is actually suppressing good quality leadership that needs to come through the ranks.
It is really time HH left the stage and allowed UPND to grow and the opposition in Zambia to grow
“They duped me that my lawyers were waiting for me outside. Then they put me on a chopper to Mukobeko”
Which small gay ‘god’ said these famous words?
Actually hakainde’s followers don’t realise that their treatment of their leader as a small god make most people dread the idea of this group in the corridors of power. Ask yourselves why you have been in opposition for 20 solid years without success. In the eyes of most people upnd under hakainde is no longer a political party but a cult. Wynter is spot on
Mr Kabimba has observed that President Lungu makes a better president for 2021 than HH as he is humble and hardworking.
Kabimba who featured on the Peoples Debate on Pan African Radio on Tuesday said Hakainde’s followers have been glorifying him hence making him big headed.
Takapwa ka money bakamba. Never bite the finger that feeds you. Ku bootlicker.
Spot on sir. Everyone who knows you sir will confirm that you are an honest and straight toward man. Thats why many hates you for the truth. I have no Soult sir that this statement comes out of your own conviction not a desire for favours. What a great man you are I hope the commonwealth appointed you to chair the much talked about dialogue. Mr Kabimba has always stood for truth not matter who it will benefit. He loves his country together with data and Scott. He has refused to feed Fred Member ego. Scott will also make his position known soon. What kabimba has said is the truth about HH and upnd that why kambwili refused the call from HH to work together.. Boyi Kambwili is a tubembele pamo the mast
ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND says Sejani. I 200% agree with WINTER.At least 90% of the TONGAS consider HH as the MESSIAH who is able to put an end to the social economic woes Zambia is facing, the man is so glorified by his tribesmen that he is second to none, he is considered a supernatural man. This has contributed largely to HH’s pride, arrogance and pomposity. He believes he is the most intelligent in the country, he is better than anybody else, he believes he knows it all. For sure this man is a spoiled misleader who doesn’t deserve to be the president of this country. Even Chishimba Kamwili was correct to have said that if JESUS was to stand against HH in southern province JESUS was going to lose miserably to HH. HH A TICKING TIME BOMB TO ZAMBIA’S PEACE AND SECURITY
ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND says Sejani. HH is a spoiled misleader because of misplaced glory he receives from his followers especially TONGAS. When there was an alliance between PF and UPND, HH wanted to lead the alliance and not Sata, can you imagine that? The man with no political muscle and no national governance experience to lead the political giant in Micheal Sata!!! This is how the marriage between PF and UPND crumbled because of the insatiable appetite and pride of HH, the man doesn’t want to be led but to lead others. Had HH accepted to be led and nurtured by sata the man could have been the president by now. Because of his pride, arrogance and pomposity the man will rot in opposition, he will never taste the republican presidency.
ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND says Sejani. HH cant make a better president than Edgar. For sure Zambia under the leadership of HH can be worse than Zambia under ECL. This man HH is a bitter man, he can be so vengeful to his enemies,Zambia can be liked to the then Germany under Hadolf Hitler (HH) of the NAZI. The man is a dangerous creature and a mistakenly born TONGA chap. HH A TICKING TIME BOMB TO ZAMBIA’S PEACE AND SECURITY.
Late President Sata spoiled all those worked close to him. They believe it is that easy to become a President and that the Presidency in Zambia is up for grabs. Some of these characters have even formed their own political parties. But almost all of them have failed – largely due to lack of even the Basic Leadership Qualities.
To some, reality has set in and have hit rock bottom, and are now trying boisterous to get back into the Political limelight, through wrong portals.
Wynter Kabimba, once acted as President, when Sata was away. Sata was not happy with the report, and never gave Wynter another chance to act as President. Wynter is one of those who formed his own political party and is not doing well.
spoiled by spaka lilo and jj
He should be retired for good from politics in 2021.
Demi god of bantustan.
Why is he spending energy talking about HH instead of joining PF and participate in the plunder? Time is running Kabimba, go back to PF and vote for Lungu and his minions.
and spoiled by zwd
he is saying they are both bad. but one is better.
in other words he tops the list
then come ecl
then hh.
100% correct
You can be more humble and hardworking than God, but if you are a corrupt thief with morals fit for a pint latrine , those supporting you as president are delinquents with suspect morals themselves….
I used to have respect for Kabamba but very disappointed at his buffoonery and dirty politics of personality. Zambian needs leaders with progressive ideas to develop and uplift living standards. HH exceptionally stands out as the best leader compared to all current Zambian politicians.
The biggest drawback in the strong opposition party is inertia and the Leadership composition at the top of the party.
People will always gravitate towards a Decisive Leadership- taking immediate decisive action in solving problems:
—The pace the Petition has taken, is evidence of lack of vim;the impeachment motion is still in limbo and worrisome;
—The Leadership Composition at the top, is repulsive, requiring immediate change. Otherwise, many will continue leaving and many are unwilling to join the Party, just because of the presence of one divisive character amid the top echelon of the Party.
Please take this advice, seriously , and act on it soonest.