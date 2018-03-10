Rainbow Party President Wynter Kabimba has said that that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is worse than Edgar Lungu and described him as spoiled leader whose followers regard him as a demigod.

Mr Kabimba has observed that President Lungu makes a better president for 2021 than HH as he is humble and hardworking.

Kabimba who featured on the Peoples Debate on Pan African Radio on Tuesday said Hakainde’s followers have been glorifying him hence making him big headed.

“Please don’t compare your HH to Edgar Lungu. President Lungu is far much better than him (HH) because he (Lungu) is hardworking no wonder nearly all Zambians love him”, Kabimba said.

“This HH of yours has been spoiled by being glorified by those around him that think and see him as a small god”. “It clear that UPND members think that HH does not commit any wrong or sin, so whatever he says is final and anyone who opposes their HH becomes an enemy to them” added Kabimba.

“But i want to tell My Brother HH that this is a democracy. The sooner those of us that want to lead the people adjust our mindset and hear things that you do not want to hear from others, the better”, said Kabimba as he called on UPND members to allow President Lungu to work so that he could deliver his ‘good policies’ to Zambians.

Three weeks ago, the Rainbow Party President disclosed that he voted for President Lungu in 2016 and that he would do the same in 2021 should the Head of State be allowed to stand.