A Pathologist at Lusaka’s University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has been convicted for possessing US$84,100 fake bank notes. Dr. Maswahu of Kabwata township admitted to being in possession of the counterfeit notes.

The court asked him whether it was true he was caught with the US$84,100 fake notes when the matter came up to which he responded in the affirmative.

His sentence has however been reserved to March 13 this year and he was remanded in custody.

In this matter the convict was facing one count of being in possession of counterfeit notes in the said value on March 14,2017.

The case came up on 5th March for facts which were read out by Drug Enforcement Commission DEC prosecutor Change Jere before Magistrate David Simusamba.

He informed the court that the convict was apprehended at Lusaka’s Levy Mall Shopping in a taxi where he was transacting.This was through DEC’s informers who spotted him at Levy Mall conducting the said business and thwarted the transaction in a hired taxi.

The officers nabbed both the doctor and the taxi driver who were taken to DEC offices and searched the bag which the convict was carrying.

“It was revealed that the bag contained five pieces of one hundred fake notes and eight hundred pieces of hundred counterfeit notes all valued at US$84,100,”.

The prosecutor also applied to have the said counterfeit notes forfeited to the state.