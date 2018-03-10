Womens Day in Pictures

6
548 views
Zesco Lundazi Branch Manager, Elizabeth Kyulabantu, explains about the power generation, Supply and distribution to Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu ( c ) during this year’s International Women’s Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata on Thursday. On his right is Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale and on his left is regional Assistant Secretary, Royd Tembo
Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) Women display a sketch diagram of power generation, distribution and Supply at this year’s International Women’s Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata
Young Happy, Health and Safe Senior Programmes Officer, Sitembile Sakala, explains to Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, when he toured stands where women showcased what they do. This was during the International Women’s Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata on Thursday. On the left is his Assistant Secretary, Royd Tembo
Alice Mweetwa, a student nurse from Rock View University School of Nursing, checks the Blood Pressure of Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, during this year’s International Women’s Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata
Rock View University Clinical Instructor, Faidess Katayamoyo, explains about the models used in teaching. This was during the International Women’s Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata
Vice President Inonge Wina is welcomed by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on arrival at the freedom statue for the international women’s day commemoration
Vice President Inonge Wina is welcomed by 1st Deputy speaker of National Assembly Catherine Namugala on arrival at the freedom statue for the international women’s day commemoration .looking on (center) is Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo
Central province Minister Sydney Mushanga joins Nkhosi Yamakosi Arts Theatre dance troupe member during this year’s International women’s day celebrations in Kabwe
Doreen Kazoka, an Agriculture extension officer, showcasing her riding skills of a motorbike during this year’s international women’s day celebrations at Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe

Related Posts:

Loading...

6 COMMENTS

    • its like international womens day is only for Zambia,,,the whole is quite and busy working just Zambia making it a big deal,,no wonder we still die of ifiko chorela

      3

      0

    • PF are evil how can they r.ape zondwa wabantu and deport her!!! We will see!! You’re taking about morals,… We’ll see who is going to rush to Swaziland to go watch those young breasts

      0

      0

  2. Is this really all Women’s Day has to offer in Zambia?

    In South America (Brazil and Argentina) or even the Middle East and Asia, tens of thousands of women marched through the capitals of their countries on Women’s Day to condemn violence against women and to demand equal rights.

    Similar marches, massive rallies and other colourful events were being held across Europe and around the world… and all we can offer is a dancing midget and a dozen hungry looking female workers.

    1

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here