Zesco Lundazi Branch Manager, Elizabeth Kyulabantu, explains about the power generation, Supply and distribution to Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu ( c ) during this year's International Women's Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata on Thursday. On his right is Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale and on his left is regional Assistant Secretary, Royd Tembo Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) Women display a sketch diagram of power generation, distribution and Supply at this year's International Women's Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata Young Happy, Health and Safe Senior Programmes Officer, Sitembile Sakala, explains to Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, when he toured stands where women showcased what they do. This was during the International Women's Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata on Thursday. On the left is his Assistant Secretary, Royd Tembo Alice Mweetwa, a student nurse from Rock View University School of Nursing, checks the Blood Pressure of Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, during this year's International Women's Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata Rock View University Clinical Instructor, Faidess Katayamoyo, explains about the models used in teaching. This was during the International Women's Day commemoration held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata Vice President Inonge Wina is welcomed by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on arrival at the freedom statue for the international women's day commemoration Vice President Inonge Wina is welcomed by 1st Deputy speaker of National Assembly Catherine Namugala on arrival at the freedom statue for the international women's day commemoration .looking on (center) is Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo Central province Minister Sydney Mushanga joins Nkhosi Yamakosi Arts Theatre dance troupe member during this year's International women's day celebrations in Kabwe Doreen Kazoka, an Agriculture extension officer, showcasing her riding skills of a motorbike during this year's international women's day celebrations at Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe
In South America (Brazil and Argentina) or even the Middle East and Asia, tens of thousands of women marched through the capitals of their countries on Women's Day to condemn violence against women and to demand equal rights.
Similar marches, massive rallies and other colourful events were being held across Europe and around the world
