Following a successful 2017, dancehall artist, B’Flow unveils his first release for the year, the official music video to his latest track entitled “Ati Shani“. “Ati Shani” airs a phone conversation between two exe lovers and showcase B’Flow‘s rapping skills.

The enchanting clip stars Killa Beats and a cameo appearance by Chef 187. It was Directed by Qbick & Lawdak. audio was produced by Silentt Erazor, Kekero & Ron Kay for Chant It On Empire.